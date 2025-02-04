Sporty’s and PilotWorkshops Join Forces

Since 1961 Sporty’s Pilot Shop has been offering pilots the tools they need to succeed. Whether that was an E6B in the 1960s or an online instrument course in 2025, Sporty’s has invested heavily in pilot education.

It has done so again. On February 3, the company announced its next chapter with the acquisition of PilotWorkshops, another industry leader in pilot proficiency material.

“This partnership unites two organizations with a shared mission: to make flying safer, easier, and more enjoyable for pilots everywhere,” Sporty’s stated in a news release.

Since 2005, over 200,000 pilots have utilized PilotWorkshops’ training materials, according to the release. This includes its online workshops and physical manuals aimed at ensuring pilots stay confident, safe, and proficient in the cockpit.

Sporty’s states that PilotWorkshops’ customers can expect no change to prices or materials, and the PilotWorkshops’ team will remain the same. However, moving forward, customers can expect collaboration from the two entities and “innovative resources that build on our combined expertise, delivering the best possible training to pilots at all skill levels.” PilotWorkshops’ training materials can also now be found on Sportys.com

“PilotWorkshops was founded with the goal of helping pilots improve their skills and confidence,” said PilotWorkshops founder Mark Robidoux. “By teaming up with Sporty’s, we’re taking that mission to the next level. Together, we’ll expand our reach while maintaining the exceptional quality our customers have come to know and expect.”