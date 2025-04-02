Step 22 Adventure Travel Gear

Step 22 Gear—best known for its roll-up tool bags used in rugged races like the Baja 500—has been designing bags and organizers for hikers, campers, and adventure travelers for about five years. This year's Sun ’n Fun appearance marks its first foray into gear designed specifically for aviators.



Company representative Joel Moranton explains that while their competitors also offer traditional items like toiletry bags, Step 22 stands out by adding thoughtful extras. Their toiletry bag, for example, not only organizes items in a variety of ways but also features a bottom section that folds out into a mini shelf—ideal for holding a towel or toothbrush while searching for other items.



“We do more than make adaptable systems that can carry just about anything in an organized way,” Moranton says. “Military-style MOLLE-strap systems are just the beginning. We also offer expandable hook-and-loop straps, closures, and folding or nesting setups that work for anything from cooking implements and consumables to clothing and electronic gear.”