NewsAircraftAvionicsOwnershipProductsContestsPilot TrainingWin $100k
Subscribe

Take Flight in a Seaplane

Experience a floatplane flight in a Top Cub.

Cayla McLeod
Cayla McLeod
Cayla McLeod pilots a TopCub on floats. Photo by Jack Fleetwood.

Cayla McLeod pilots a TopCub on floats. Photo by Jack Fleetwood.

Have you ever wondered what it's like to fly and dock a seaplane? Plane & Pilot associate editor Cayla McLeod recently had the chance to experience float flying for the first time with C3 Air at Inks Lake in Burnet, Texas.

Seaplanes
Cayla McLeod
Cayla McLeodEditor
Cayla McLeod is a private pilot with a love for all things tailwheel and grass strips. She has been actively involved in general aviation for the last decade, and can’t imagine life without flying and the people that go with it.
Related Stories
Grounded No More
AircraftGrounded No MoreJay Selman
Approachable Excellence
AircraftApproachable ExcellenceMarc Cook
Bargain Buys on AircraftForSale: 1974 Piper PA-28-180 Cherokee / Archer
AircraftBargain Buys on AircraftForSale: 1974 Piper PA-28-180 Cherokee / ArcherJason McDowell
Take Flight With the Titan Aerobatic Team
Pilot ReportsTake Flight With the Titan Aerobatic TeamCayla McLeod
Bargain Buys on AircraftForSale: 1965 Mooney M20E Super 21 / Chaparral
AircraftBargain Buys on AircraftForSale: 1965 Mooney M20E Super 21 / ChaparralJason McDowell
Bargain Buys on AircraftForSale: 2011 Slepcev Storch
AircraftBargain Buys on AircraftForSale: 2011 Slepcev StorchJason McDowell

Subscribe to Our Newsletter

Get the latest Plane & Pilot Magazine stories delivered directly to your inbox

Subscribe