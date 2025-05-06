Take Flight in a Seaplane

Have you ever wondered what it's like to fly and dock a seaplane? Plane & Pilot associate editor Cayla McLeod recently had the chance to experience float flying for the first time with C3 Air at Inks Lake in Burnet, Texas.
Cayla McLeod is a private pilot with a love for all things tailwheel and grass strips. She has been actively involved in general aviation for the last decade, and can’t imagine life without flying and the people that go with it.
