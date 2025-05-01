NewsAircraftAvionicsOwnershipProductsContestsPilot TrainingWin $100k
Take Flight with the Titan Aerobatic Team

Experience inverted, formation aerobatics in a North American T-6 Texan.

Cayla McLeod
Cayla McLeod

During the Sun ‘n Fun Aerospace Expo in Lakeland, Florida, I had the opportunity of a lifetime to fly with Titan Aerobatic Team pilots Jimmy Fordham, Bryan Regan, and Steve Gustafson. Tag along for this thrilling aerobatic flight, and experience formation flying like never before. Smoke on! 

Cayla McLeod
Cayla McLeodEditor
Cayla McLeod is a private pilot with a love for all things tailwheel and grass strips. She has been actively involved in general aviation for the last decade, and can’t imagine life without flying and the people that go with it.
