Take Flight with the Titan Aerobatic Team
Experience inverted, formation aerobatics in a North American T-6 Texan.
During the Sun ‘n Fun Aerospace Expo in Lakeland, Florida, I had the opportunity of a lifetime to fly with Titan Aerobatic Team pilots Jimmy Fordham, Bryan Regan, and Steve Gustafson. Tag along for this thrilling aerobatic flight, and experience formation flying like never before. Smoke on!
Cayla McLeod is a private pilot with a love for all things tailwheel and grass strips. She has been actively involved in general aviation for the last decade, and can’t imagine life without flying and the people that go with it.
Related Stories
Subscribe to Our Newsletter
Get the latest Plane & Pilot Magazine stories delivered directly to your inbox