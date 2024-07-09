Watch for ‘Oshkosh Live’ During AirVenture

AA AirVenture is a bucket-list experience for pilots and aspiring aviators. This year, through an exciting partnership with Redbird Flight, FLYING is expanding its coverage of the largest airshow in the U.S. with a live daily broadcast from the airshow in Oshkosh, Wisconsin.

If you plan to go to AirVenture this year, you can find our “Oshkosh LIVE” Redbird Studio on-site at Redbird Exhibit space 301, adjacent to Hangar A and facing Knapp Street. If you have never been to AirVenture, we hope tuning in to our daily coverage will inspire you to make the trip to Oshkosh one day.

If you’re simply unable to join this year, our goal is to ensure you don’t miss out on all of the excitement by bringing the experience to you live across several of our websites and social media channels.

What to Expect

Daily live segments hosted by editors from FLYING, KITPLANES, Plane & Pilot, AVweb, The Aviation Consumer, and AirlineGeeks will host daily live segments featuring interviews with the world’s top airshow performers, a look at some of the most rare aircraft in the world, tips for how to build your own aircraft or pursue a career in aviation, and features on the rich history that has shaped AirVenture.

Advertisement

When and Where to Watch

Our live broadcast will run daily, Monday through Thursday, July 22-July 25, from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. CDT (9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. EDT).

On Friday, July 26, we will livestream additional original content from the week throughout the day. You will find us broadcasting and streaming live across all of our brand websites—on the FLYING and AVweb YouTube Channels, as well as FLYING and Plane & Pilot Facebook pages.

Follow us on Facebook or click subscribe to one of our YouTube channels and you’ll receive alerts that we are live!

We hope to see you in Oshkosh or that you’ll tune in to see all the exciting news and activity from this year’s EAA AirVenture.