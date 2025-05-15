Zenith CH 750: Simplicity & Value

Purchasing a used airplane can be risky because it’s sometimes difficult to determine whether the aircraft has been taken care of properly. Buying a used kit aircraft? Even riskier. Not only do you have to worry about wear and tear but also whether the builder knew what they were doing.

But that doesn’t mean buying one is foolish. It might allow you to find an aircraft that truly fits your needs, and possibly save you money because its homebuilt origin will likely reduce the price.

If you feel comfortable going this direction, then a used Zenith is worth looking at—and if you don’t, remember that Zenith has also made the CH 750 as a factory-built special light sport aircraft (SLSA), of which there are currently 42 registered in the U.S.

Anyway, the company has been making kits for three decades and it has a great reputation in the light sport world. Its STOL CH 750 model is especially popular among builders, and you can find used ones up for sale fairly often. This is an introduction to the aircraft and will address some important considerations if you’re thinking of buying one that’s already been in the air.

The Zenith Aircraft Company was born in the early 1990s in Mexico, Missouri. Its kitplanes are based on the design work of the late Chris Heintz of Zenair Ltd. Heintz’s son Sebastien is the owner of Zenith. Both have been inducted into the EAA Hall of Fame for their contributions to aviation.

The senior Heintz has designed a number of aircraft, but at present Zenith offers three of them in kit form—the STOL CH 701 high wing; the CH 750 high wing, with STOL, Cruzer and Super Duty (SD) variations; and the CH 650 low wing. All models are set up with trigear and, with the exception of the SD, all are light sport eligible. The SD variant can’t make light sport limits as it has a third seat and a 1,900-pound gross weight.

While Zenith did produce some prebuilt aircraft early on, the company is now entirely focused on making kits—and, as mentioned, there are fewer than 50 out there in the world. Zenith reports it has sold more than 2,000 kits all over the world, and Sebastien Heintz estimates that at least 1,000 of them are flying. Data taken from FAA registrations shows 1,301 of them registered.

The CH 750 STOL has proven to be the most popular model for builders.

The company has been making kits for three decades, and it has a great reputation in the light sport world.

“It’s often called the ‘Sky Jeep’ because of its off-airport capabilities, and people love it because it offers a relatively inexpensive way to get into backcountry flying,” Sebastien Heintz said.

The CH 750, like all Zenith aircraft, is an all-metal aircraft featuring matched-hole construction. The kits come with predrilled holes so that components easily line up with their corresponding parts. This means builders don’t have to worry as much about measuring and alignment during construction, saving them time and allowing them to put together a straighter plane. This accuracy potential, especially for the airframe and wing, means it should be easier to find a used 750 that flies as well as it should because part misalignment during construction is less likely.

Since the STOL CH 750 is a kit aircraft, there’s no such thing as a standard configuration.

“You’re not buying a Zenith as much as you are buying a Zenith kit put together by someone else,” said Heintz. “Every one of them will be a reflection of the person who built it. And since people are different, you’ll have different airplanes.”

The CH 750 panel has room for modern electronic instruments but features an unusual Y-shaped center stick.

Builders have tried a wide variety of engines and avionics packages, and while interiors tend to be spartan, some go beyond utilitarian. The basic specifications for the model can be found on Zenith’s website (zenithair.net), but generally speaking a STOL CH 750 is likely to have a maximum speed of around 100 mph at sea level, TAS cruise at 8,000 feet of 100 mph, a stall around 35 mph, and takeoff and landing distances of 100 and 125 feet, respectively.

The builder’s choice of engine should be a big part of your purchase consideration, according to Randy Shannon, a Zenith SD owner in Drexel, Missouri. The engine’s weight and horsepower can make a significant difference in a Zenith’s performance.

“A lot of kitplanes are focused toward a particular brand of powerplant, but here you can use an automobile-adapted engine… a noncertified engine like one from Rotax or a number of certified engines,” Shannon said. “Consider your budget, mechanical ability and knowledge, service possibilities, and what you want to be able to do in the plane.”

CH 750s are known for their excellent low-speed handling, gentle stalls, good visibility over the nose, and their short takeoff and landing capability. Some pilots may not like the Y-shaped center stick, but it shouldn’t be hard to adapt to, and it does make it easier to get in and out of the plane compared to one with yokes or control sticks. The 750 is fairly roomy for a side-by-side LSA, and larger pilots should fit fine unless they’re the size of an NFL or NBA player.

As for having a nose wheel on a backcountry airplane? Owners argue you shouldn’t be put off by that. While taildraggers may be the norm, a STOL 750 can handle the rugged terrain that most pilots are qualified to fly into.

Pre-buy Inspection

As with any used aircraft, having an experienced A&P perform a pre-buy inspection is highly recommended. This is especially true for a kitbuilt aircraft as it was probably put together by someone who wasn’t an A&P.

“You’re going to have some beautifully built aircraft...where someone took a lot of time and care,” Heintz said “…But you’ll also find some that have been slopped together.”

Heintz says it’s important to judge the quality of workmanship and level of finish carefully. A pretty aircraft isn’t necessarily one that’s well built, and an ugly duckling might be perfectly fine. Fit and finish can also impact the price of the aircraft. Heintz encourages potential buyers to do a bit of fact finding.

“Learn why the builder made the choices they did, what their mission was, and whether that matches up with your needs,” he said.

Being a backcountry type aircraft, Heintz says the landing gear is where the plane is most likely to have damage.

“Some owners take the ‘Jeep’ part of ‘Sky Jeep’ a little too far,” he said, noting that he believes most backcountry pilots maintain their planes at a higher level because they are going into places where they really don’t want to have problems.

The 750’s all-metal construction should make it difficult for someone to hide any serious damage, Heintz pointed out. He also suggests that since many backcountry aircraft are not hangered, you’ll want to look for signs of corrosion and UV damage.

Maintenance and Ownership

You shouldn’t have additional maintenance concerns for a kitplane in comparison to a factory-built one—if it was put together properly in the first place. A good pre-buy inspection should reduce the size of that if. Hank Morgan, a Zenith owner in Strawn, Texas, jokingly warns that you might end up doing extra work on the plane regardless of how well it was built.

“Every aircraft needs to be kept up,” Morgan said, “but with a kitplane you sometimes work on it and think, ‘I can make this better.’ And then you find yourself saying, ‘If I do this, then I have to do that…and that will affect this, so I…etc.”