After the Accident: A Deadly Ditching

“MAYDAY, MAYDAY, MAYDAY…Cessna 9 [unintelligible].”

Another pilot on the frequency replied: “14A, how far north of the shoreline are you?”

“Right in the middle. I’m out here by…there…there’s a boat going by… there’s a tanker getting drug. I am out in the middle, and I’m going down now. I’m going in the water.”

It was 4:40 p.m. on January 26, 2021. The pilot, in the middle of the 10-mile Strait of Juan de Fuca between Victoria, British Columbia, and Port Angeles, Washington, alone in his 1949 Cessna 170A, had left Ketchikan, Alaska, more than six and a half hours earlier, heading to Port Angeles. He almost made it.

The other pilot asked: “Are you east or west of the [U.S.] Coast Guard station at Port Angeles, if you can tell me?”

“I don’t know, [indiscernible] water…I’m right by this boat…There’s a boat…There’s a boat getting towed by a barge. I’m going in the water now.”

The other plane called the U.S. Coast Guard, telling it the Cessna was by a boat. The pilot’s last radio transmission was: “Ya, I’m behind the boat, behind the boat.”

The 38-year-old had a commercial FAA pilot certificate, with seaplane and instrument ratings. The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) report estimates he had about 650 hours of flight experience. At the time of the crash, the pilot did not have a FAA medical certificate.

The trip had started in Kodiak, Alaska, one day earlier. The planned destination was Lake Havasu City, Arizona. That’s a long flight, but a journey he’d made before. He stopped in Sitka, and then in Ketchikan, where he spent the night. Both wing tanks were filled, as was an aux fuel tank in the fuselage. The aircraft had no record of the third tank in the maintenance logs. NTSB analysis of fuel receipts indicates its capacity was about 15 gallons.