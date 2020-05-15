If you thought that canceling Oshkosh AirVenture was a tough call, we agree. At the same time, it seems as though there was overwhelming support for the EAA’s canceling it for 2020. The organization explained its reasons for axing this year’s fly-in with a May 1st press release that detailed the challenges in putting on such a massive event under social distance orders.

The guy who’ll be front and center in making that decision for the High Sierra Fly-In (HSF) is Kevin Quinn, one of the most respected people in the backcountry community thanks to his remarkable leadership, and not only because of the success of HSF.

But with the fly-in scheduled for October 14-20 at Dead Cow Dry Lake in the Nevada desert, Quinn is faced with a nearly impossible decision, but one he needs to make, and one that will be disappointing to many, regardless of whether it’s go or no-go for HSF 2020.

Part of the complexity of the decision has to do with the demographic of those who attend the backcountry fly-in. While some will bristle at any generalizations, I think it’s more than fair to say that attendees tend to be libertarian in their core political beliefs, with many, including some who are well known in the community, being openly skeptical of stay-at-home orders surrounding the coronavirus pandemic.

With that being the case, how would they respond to a cancellation?

Well, not happily. After Quinn posted on the HSF Facebook page a thinking-out-loud post saying simply, “Well s*#%, I guess we should start thinking about this…” followed by a smiley face emoji, the responses flew in, no one seeming to have the least doubt that what Quinn was referring to was the decision to hold or cancel HSF 2020. The consensus seemed overwhelmingly in favor of doing it, though it can be hard to judge based on Facebook responses, as those with the most passionately held views are often first to post their ideas.

That said, the majority made no bones about their thoughts on the subject, with one meme, with the Michael Scott character saying simply, “DON’T YOU DARE.” It got lots of love.

Some respondents are overtly political in their responses, calling into question the seriousness of the pandemic and others bristling at government-imposed restrictions on events and movement, while others claimed the Centers for Disease Control and the World Health Organization were putting out misinformation about the healthy crisis.

Others brought up logistical concerns, such as the food tent, evening gatherings and the like, all things that go into making HSF what it is. There’s much social interaction, and a lot of is at way, way less than six feet away.

But there are health concerns others cite. Will the pandemic be under control by mid-October? Dismissing the misinformation claims that some posters shared, the medical consensus is that we’ll still be in the midst of this thing by then. Some experts are saying, in fact, that we could be experiencing a peak of infections by then as social distancing is relaxed, and Dead Cow Lake is far away from any form of medical care. Hell, it’s far away from any form of civilization, which in great part is why HSF’ers love it so much.

Others point out that no one would be forced to attend, and still others point to High Sierra’s liability if it decides to go ahead with it.

It’s clear that there’s no easy answer here. Calling it off is the conservative decision, though not one favored by conservatives. Yet holding it would raise so many safety issues on so many fronts that even if you doubt how much of a danger COVID-19 presents to those who contract it, there remains serious potential concerns.

Leadership is easy when the decisions don’t have many consequences. I’d say that leadership doesn’t really begin until the decisions get hard. And this one couldn’t be any tougher.

Here are photos from the 2019 High Sierra Fly-In