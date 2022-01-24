Contact Information

From Augusta Technical College: The program is intended to provide students with an introduction to the occupational area of Aviation Maintenance Technology as currently understood and practiced by Federal Aviation Administration mechanic certificate holders with airframe and/or powerplant ratings. In addition, the combined airframe and powerplant curriculum is designed to provide students with the technical knowledge and skills required to diagnose problems and repair aircraft airframes, both metal and wood, their systems and components, and aircraft powerplants, both reciprocating and turbine, their systems and components. Satisfactory completion of all program courses entitles students to participate in FAA airframe and powerplant examinations and certification.