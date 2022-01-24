Contact Information

5002 T-Rex Avenue #100

Boca Raton, Florida



https://www.evergladesuniversity.edu/courses/aviation-degree-bs/

561-912-1211

See site.

Program Types

Aviation Degree, Flight Training

Description

From Everglades University: The curriculum of Everglades University is designed to give students the opportunity to acquire a Bachelor of Science Degree with a major in Aviation/Aerospace that can include an area of Concentration. The program provides the aviation professional with an extensive academic background to complement his/her aviation technical background whether it is in Air Traffic Control, Aviation Maintenance, Flight Operations, Dispatch Operations through verified FAA Certifications or Military Aviation Operations. Individuals not holding FAA Certifications will be able to complete the program with required coursework. The program provides a solid general education combined with the flexibility for coursework covering a wide range of specific aviation courses and a strong line-up of management courses.