Henderson State University

Contact Information

1100 Henderson St, Arkadelphia, AR 71999

https://hsu.edu/pages/academics/school-of-business/programs/aviation/
870-230-5000 or 800-228-7333
[email protected]

Program Types

Aviation Degree, Flight Training

Description

From Henderson State: Henderson’s Department of Aviation is Arkansas’ only university program that offers a four-year Bachelor of Science degree specifically in aviation. We prepare students for the professional aviation workplace.
* The Professional Pilot Track provides students with zero flight experience with the education and flight training required to become a professional pilot for an airline or corporation.
* The Aviation Management Track is for students interested in working at the management level in the aviation industry without being a commercial pilot.

