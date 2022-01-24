Contact Information

Program Types

Aviation Degree, Flight Training

Description

From Lewis University: Home to United Airlines, Boeing Corporation and the 2nd busiest airport in the world, O’Hare International, there’s no better place than the Chicago metropolitan area to gain direct access to the practical, hands-on experience you must have to launch an exciting career in aviation.

With active partnerships at both O’Hare and Midway International airports, and our very own regional airport right on-campus, we provide you with a total immersion into the aviation industry that is simply unmatched by programs in more rural locations.

Lewis University programs are FAA-approved and nationally recognized. In fact, Lewis was recently awarded the Loening Trophy as the outstanding all-around collegiate aviation program in the nation. It doesn’t get much better than that. As a national leader in aviation education, established in 1932, the Lewis University name is well known and highly regarded giving our aviation graduates a strong professional network to tap into and a competitive advantage. Because we offer more than just a “technical” program you’ll also be exposed to courses in business, management, technology and liberal arts – exactly the type of holistic background aviation employers seek. Nearly 1.5 million pilots and technicians are needed by 2035 with another 800,000 jobs in aviation. As a result, our students are in demand more than ever. Many times, they are recruited right from the classroom. Lewis University is the place where aviation careers take flight.