Polk State College

Contact Information

999 Avenue H NE

Winter Haven , Florida



https://www.polk.edu/aerospace/

863-297-1000

See site.

Program Types

Aviation Degree, Flight Training

Description

From Polk State: This program utilizes a state-of-the-art approach to training that allows students from all aerospace degree paths to share knowledge and experience in a blended learning environment modeled on the actual operations of the modern aerospace industry. Our program relies on the guiding principles of the Safety Management System (SMS) concept, now an industry standard for all professional aviation operations. By building our training program around solid flight safety data, we are able to graduate aerospace professionals who not only fly, manage, and maintain airplanes, but do so as safely as possible.