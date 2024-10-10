2025 dates announced for National Championship Air Races in Roswell

Dates for the 2025 National Championship Air Races (NCAR) have been announced as Wednesday, Sept. 10 through Sunday, Sept. 14 in the event’s new home of Roswell, N.M. Following an exciting 60th anniversary air show in Reno, the Reno Air Racing Association (RARA) continues to prioritize the relocation efforts for its world-renowned event to the city of Roswell. When the air races return next year, both long-time and new fans can watch all seven classes of planes take to the skies once again. For more information on the National Championship Air Races, visit www.airrace.org.

"We are incredibly excited as an organization for this monumental step in air racing history as we begin to execute our plan for the 2025 National Championship Air Races,” said Tony Logoteta, president and chief operating officer of the Reno Air Racing Association. "Since we wrapped our 60th anniversary air show, we’re invigorated by the fact that we’re hosting the air races in a brand-new venue in Roswell. It’s going to be amazing to see this iconic event put on again and see our September family.”

After announcing Roswell as the race’s next location earlier this year, organizers have visited several times since, meeting with emergency services, airport staff, city officials and more. The process has involved designing a new course layout for the races, securing a contractor for grandstand construction, reviewing safety procedures and creating new partnership opportunities with the local community. Additionally, air race pilots are expected to fly the proposed course in the coming months prior to May 2025’s scheduled Pylon Racing Seminar (PRS) in Roswell. While a different venue offers new elements to the races, attendees can expect the same spirit of camaraderie, competition and classes of planes that are hallmarks of NCAR.

“Reuniting with our September family for the first air races in a new venue will be a historic and emotional moment for our organization as we eagerly prepare for next year alongside our partners in Roswell,” said Fred Telling, chairman and chief executive officer of the Reno Air Racing Association. “As we work on site preparations, soon we’ll unveil tickets for 2025, information around PRS and additional race details in the months to come.”

