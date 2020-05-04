A Radial Engine Clock, Concorde Cufflinks And More Gear For Aviators

In each issue of Plane & Pilot magazine, we share a handful of gear for pilots that we feel pilots and aviation enthusiasts would love to have.
The round-up in our May 2020 issue includes a leather bomber jacket, Concorde cufflinks, a radial engine clock, and more items for pilots! Click through the gallery below to view all of the items.
Scully Leather Bomber Jacket
There are a few pilot accessories that withstand the test of time, no matter what the current trends in the industry. One of those staples is the bomber jacket, and this iteration of the classic standby blends comfort and style for those searching for the timeless look.
Made of rugged brown leather, the jacket features a knitted waist and cuffs for a secure fit. It has a quilted lining, providing a layer of insulation for those venturing into colder climes. Two lower snap pockets in the front offer ample storage space, while one inside chest pocket provides an additional compartment for important items. The shoulders are equipped with epaulets.
The jacket comes in small through 4XL. Sizes up to 2XL are priced at $184.23, while 3XL and 4XL are available for $211.88.Learn more at aircraftspruce.com.