NewsAircraftAvionicsOwnershipProductsContestsPilot Training
Subscribe

Acquisition & Integration of Desser Tire & Rubber with VSE Aviation

VSE Aviation continues integration of Desser Tire & Rubber into its own systems.

Sam Winer
Sam Winer

In the business world, mergers and acquisitions are a relatively common occurrence. And, if you are an aircraft owner or operator, the challenges for obtaining tires, tubes, brake parts, batteries, and the like might have gotten a bit easier with the acquisition about a year ago of Desser Tire & Rubber by VSE Aviation.

Many companies find the ability to integrate backend systems to provide cost-efficient improvements and streamline the ordering process. VSE has recently announced that sometime in Q3 of this year (2024), they will integrate their systems and begin selling their inventory of tires, tubes, brakes, and battery product lines under the VSE Aviation name.

VSE stated that a single source and a broader range of products and services, resulting in increased resources, will provide the ability to improve support for their worldwide customer base.

We are told that Desser Tire & Rubber will continue to manage the sale of hoses until the foreseeable future.

READ MORE: Plane Facts: Airplane Tires

GA Tires
Sam Winer
Sam WinerWriter
Sam Winer is a longtime pilot and former owner of an Chicago-area helicopter flight school. He has also worked as an on-air reporter for radio stations in Chicago, Milwaukee and Salt Lake City. Sam holds commercial fixed-wing and rotorcraft ratings.
Related Stories
August 2022 Crossword Key
ArticleAugust 2022 Crossword KeyIsabel Goyer
July 2022 Crossword Key
ArticleJuly 2022 Crossword KeyIsabel Goyer
NTSB Accident Brief
ArticleDiamond DA40 Accident in Marana, ArizonaJ Beckett
NTSB Accident Brief
ArticleCessna 208 Caravan Crash In HawaiiJ Beckett
June 2022 Crossword Key
ArticleJune 2022 Crossword KeyIsabel Goyer
NTSB Accident Brief
ArticleBeech 36 Bonanza Crash In Williams, ArizonaJ Beckett

Subscribe to Our Newsletter

Get the latest Plane & Pilot Magazine stories delivered directly to your inbox

Subscribe to our newsletter