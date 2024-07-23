Acquisition & Integration of Desser Tire & Rubber with VSE Aviation

In the business world, mergers and acquisitions are a relatively common occurrence. And, if you are an aircraft owner or operator, the challenges for obtaining tires, tubes, brake parts, batteries, and the like might have gotten a bit easier with the acquisition about a year ago of Desser Tire & Rubber by VSE Aviation.

Many companies find the ability to integrate backend systems to provide cost-efficient improvements and streamline the ordering process. VSE has recently announced that sometime in Q3 of this year (2024), they will integrate their systems and begin selling their inventory of tires, tubes, brakes, and battery product lines under the VSE Aviation name.

VSE stated that a single source and a broader range of products and services, resulting in increased resources, will provide the ability to improve support for their worldwide customer base.