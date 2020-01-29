An ADS-B Receiver, A GoPro Camera, And More New Gear For Pilots

In each issue of Plane & Pilot magazine, we share a handful of gear for pilots that we feel pilots and aviation enthusiasts would love to have.

The round-up in our January/February 2020 issue includes an ADS-B Receiver, a flashlight from Smith & Wesson, a GoPro camera, and more. Click through the gallery below to view all of the items.

Flight Outfitters Fairbanks Fleece

Flight Outfitters Fairbanks Fleece This sweater fleece from Flight Outfitters offers a great combination of style and function for the cooler months of the year. Made from polyester, the fleece features a number of storage options so that fliers can carry their essential gear wherever they go. In addition to a heat-sealed bicep pocket, the fleece has zipper pockets as well as a phone pocket with a cable port through which wearers can thread their headphones. The fleece is available for $64.95 in two colors, heather obsidian and heather stone. The Flight Outfitters logo is embroidered on the upper chest. Sizes range from small to XXL. Learn more at Learn more at flightoutfitters.com

Are you an aviation enthusiast or pilot? Sign up for our newsletter, full of tips, reviews and more!

Learn more at pilotmall.com.