ATP Flight School Adds Another 10 to the Flight Line

ATP has added 10 brand new Skyhawks to its flight line. The 10 planes brings the flight school’s total to 25 Skyhawks in the past six months and 70 in all over the past two years, including 35 Piper Archers that are part of a 100-plane deal with Piper that ATP inked two years ago and continues to take delivery on.

The 172s that ATP added this week are all the latest models, equipped with the Garmin G1000 NXi avionics suite that features a host of new capabilities, including extensive vertical nav capability. ATP’s president Justin Dennis said of the order, that “ATP is continuing to invest in new, safe, reliable training aircraft for our students and our instructors,” as the school trains pilots to transition directly to the airlines. ATP offers students a pathway from zero hours to 1500 hours and an ATP through instruction and employment as flight instructors.

ATP now has more than 300 aircraft in its fleet.