Best Pilot Logbook for Student Aviators

A logbook is one of the most important documents a pilot owns. It serves as each pilot’s official record of their flight training and experience. A logbook includes details such as flight time, number of landings, and types of instrument approaches made. It also helps pilots track their progress towards ratings and endorsements. If you’re looking for the best pilot logbook to meet your student pilot needs, we’ve curated the top picks for you here.

Quicklook: 7 Top Student Pilot Logbooks

Best Pilot Logbook Options for Beginners

When it comes to choosing a pilot logbook, it is essential to consider your specific needs. The following list provides some excellent options for beginners.

Pilot’s Flight Logbook and Record

The Pilot’s Flight Logbook and Record by Sporty’s is a student pilot favorite due to its simple, to-the-point design. The newest version of the logbook has been updated to comply with the latest Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) regulations. New columns have been added to help document holding procedures, navigation proficiency, and expanded remarks.

Best for: Ease of use

Features:

Size: 9” x 4 ¾”

9” x 4 ¾” Number of pages: 112 total pages, including 49 flight log spreads (98 pages), eight instructor endorsement pages, three ruled memoranda pages, and one page for medicals, flight reviews, instrument proficiency, and more

112 total pages, including 49 flight log spreads (98 pages), eight instructor endorsement pages, three ruled memoranda pages, and one page for medicals, flight reviews, instrument proficiency, and more Additional features: Premium grade, mint green ledger paper; each flight log spread includes 28 columns, six of which are blank; personalization service is available

Disadvantages:

The personalization service costs an addition $12.95, and many reviews complain about the poor quality of the added service for the cost

The logbook binding has been reported to be of questionable quality

Jeppesen Student Pilot Logbook

The Jeppesen Student Pilot Logbook has been designed with durability and high-functionality in mind. Large flight time spaces are arranged in accordance with FAA regulations. This compact logbook can fit into any flight bag.

Best for: Durability

Features:

Size: 8” x 5 ¼”

8” x 5 ¼” Number of pages: 96 total pages

96 total pages Additional features: Space for 520 flight entries; green bleed-through resistant pages; bound with high-quality, scuff-resistant cover

Disadvantages:

Recent publications of the logbook have been printed with white pages due to materials sourcing issues

While the logbook is suitable for student pilots, the limited space may become a limitation with additional licenses and ratings

Jeppesen Professional Pilot Logbook

The Jeppesen Professional Pilot Logbook has become a tried-and-true favorite of aviation professionals due to its comprehensiveness. Its design matches that of the Airway Manual binders. It includes simplified pilot and aircraft annual summaries. This logbook can hold up to 10 years of data.

Best for: Comprehensiveness

Features:

Size: 11 ¼ x 6 ¾

11 ¼ x 6 ¾ Number of pages: 256 total pages

256 total pages Additional features: Well-made and designed to last for years; comprehensive with easy layout for professional and detailed logging; green bleed-through resistant pages

Disadvantages:

Recent publications of the logbook have been printed with white pages due to materials sourcing issues

The logbook is larger and heavier than some other logbooks due to its comprehensiveness

The Standard Pilot Log (Black): ASA-SP-30

Best for: FAA compliance

Features:

Size: 7 ¾” x 4”

7 ¾” x 4” Number of pages: 104 total pages

104 total pages Additional features: Compact size; includes all necessary instructor endorsements; each page contains a running total for easy flight log tracking

Disadvantages:

The compact size of the logbook offers fewer pages and less room for detailed note-taking

The ASA pages are white and have been reported to be thin, so users need to be careful with the pen they use to avoid bleed-through

The Pilot Logbook

The Pilot Logbook by Peter Pauper Press is a durable logbook that satisfies all FAA regulations for documenting aeronautical experience, all for a fantastic price. The logbook includes places for recording certificates and ratings, medical certificate and flight proficiency history, instructor endorsements, and more. It is a great tool for pilots who prefer to keep flight data as a written record.

Best for: Cost effectiveness

Features:

Size: 8” x 4 ½”

8” x 4 ½” Number of pages: 96 total pages

96 total pages Additional features: Aviation green paper deflects glare and resists bleed-through; archival-quality, acid-free paper helps preserve entries; elastic band placeholder keeps logbook closed; classic stitch binding; durable hardcover

Disadvantages:

Customers have reported a non-standard logbook entry and page layout, making it inconvenient for some users

The simplicity of the logbook hardly allows for a student to utilize it beyond obtaining a private pilot’s license

Miniature Flight Logbook

The Miniature Flight Logbook by Sporty’s is a shirt-pocket-sized logbook perfect for real-time flight logging. Each logbook contains 60 pages, providing ample space to record flight information on the go. The vinyl cover adds durability and protection to the compact size design.

Best for: Compact size

Features:

Size: 3 ½" x 4 ¼"

3 ½" x 4 ¼" Number of pages: 60 total pages

60 total pages Additional features: Allows user to quickly jot down flight details during the day and transfer them to the main logbook later; an economical option for keeping flight records

Disadvantages:

Due to the logbook’s compact size, there are limitations on the amount of detail that can be recorded for each flight. It is, therefore, recommended not to use this logbook as one’s primary means of recording one’s flight time/training

The spiral binding does not allow the log entry lines to line up perfectly

ForeFlight Logbook

The ForeFlight Logbook is seamlessly integrated into the ForeFlight app. It is easy for pilots to log and share flights, track hours, review currency, record certificates and ratings, send and receive digital instructor endorsements, and generate experience reports. The color-coded Currency Summary helps pilots stay on top of currency for IFR flight, type ratings, carrying passengers at night, medical certificates, flight reviews, and more.

Best for: Digital format

Features:

Size: Can be viewed on any Apple iOS device via the ForeFlight app

Can be viewed on any Apple iOS device via the ForeFlight app Number of pages: Unlimited

Unlimited Additional features: Automatically flags any missing aircraft profile details to ensure accurate tracking; all data is protected in ForeFlight’s secure cloud storage; allows for bulk import of existing flight time and export of full logbook data at any time; available on Apple iOS devices

Disadvantages:

The logbook is only available with a ForeFlight subscription and not as a stand-alone feature

Traditional ink and paper logbooks may still be more universally accepted for flight time/training recordkeeping

Key Features to Look for in Flight Logbooks

A logbook is not just a record but a reflection of each pilot’s flying journey. Therefore, it is essential for a student pilot to consider the following features when choosing a logbook:

Comprehensive information: A logbook should include essential details as required by Title 14 of the Code of Federal Regulations (14 CFR) 61.51. Information such as date, aircraft type, total flight time, and conditions of flight (e.g., day/night, VFR/IFR) should be recorded after each flight.

A logbook should include essential details as required by Title 14 of the Code of Federal Regulations (14 CFR) 61.51. Information such as date, aircraft type, total flight time, and conditions of flight (e.g., day/night, VFR/IFR) should be recorded after each flight. Customization: A logbook should allow enough flexibility to tailor it to each pilot’s needs. For a student pilot, the logbook should allow them to track dual time received, progress towards certificates, and instructor endorsements.

A logbook should allow enough flexibility to tailor it to each pilot’s needs. For a student pilot, the logbook should allow them to track dual time received, progress towards certificates, and instructor endorsements. Accuracy: A logbook is essentially a legal document; therefore, pilots must ensure it is legible, organized, signed, and totaled correctly. Mistakes can lead to complications regarding inspections and job opportunities as pilots progress in their flying journey.

A logbook is essentially a legal document; therefore, pilots must ensure it is legible, organized, signed, and totaled correctly. Mistakes can lead to complications regarding inspections and job opportunities as pilots progress in their flying journey. Organization: Whether paper or digital, a well-organized logbook makes data entry and retrieval efficient. Digital logbooks often offer search and filter functions.

Whether paper or digital, a well-organized logbook makes data entry and retrieval efficient. Digital logbooks often offer search and filter functions. Legibility: If using a paper logbook, pilots should choose one with clear columns and ample space for writing. For digital logbooks, readability on various devices is crucial.

If using a paper logbook, pilots should choose one with clear columns and ample space for writing. For digital logbooks, readability on various devices is crucial. Trusted source: Companies like Sporty’s and ASA have been around for years offering pilot resources like online ground schools and pilot books for decades. Using such trusted suppliers for your logbook can ensure a high quality, FAA-compliant product.

Companies like Sporty’s and ASA have been around for years offering pilot resources like online ground schools and pilot books for decades. Using such trusted suppliers for your logbook can ensure a high quality, FAA-compliant product. Backup and security: Digital logbooks should have reliable backup options (i.e., cloud storage) to prevent data loss. In addition, it is important to find a good electronic program to log flight times alongside a paper pilot log early on. This technique saves pilots countless hours later in their careers.

Take Flight with the Best Logbook for Student Pilots

Whether you choose a paper or an electronic logbook, it will serve as your official flight training and experience log for the remainder of your aviation journey. Remember, the best logbook choice depends on your specific needs and preferences. We hope this curated list of the best logbooks for student pilots will make this choice a little easier.

FAQ

What logbooks do airline pilots use?

Airline pilots use both paper and electronic logbooks. Because they are professionals, they often use a digital logbook to record flight information alongside their paper logbook to ensure there is a backup to their flight time and currency tracking.

What is the best pilot logbook for the iPhone?

LogTen Pilot Logbook is a comprehensive pilot logbook for the iPhone used by thousands of pilots worldwide. This app tracks flight time, currency, endorsements, flight crew duty, rest limits, and more.

Can I use multiple logbooks?