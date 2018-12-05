Cool Products For Pilots And Aviation Enthusiasts

Here is Plane & Pilot's round up of the newest and most interesting gear and products for pilots and aviation enthusiasts.

Robinson R66 Cargo Hook

The recently FAA-approved Robinson cargo hook gives R66 fliers the ability to carry heavy external loads—up to 1,200 pounds’ worthwhile easily managing them from the cockpit.

Thanks to the presence of both right- and left-seat controls, the hook can be controlled in solo flight from either side of the cockpit, although the system’s hydraulic switch and start button are located on the left-seat side. The left-seat pilot can monitor the cargo weight using a load weight gauge located on the door sill, while a second series of power gauges on the door sill allows for the monitoring of torque and gas temperature. The hook also allows for remote control of external equipment, such as a water-dropping bucket.

For external load operations, the max gross weight of the R66 tops out at 2,900 pounds, as opposed to the traditional max of 2,700 pounds.

