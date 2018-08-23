Four Bags to Help Pilots Stay Organized in the Air

Here are four bags we recommend to keep your gear in order when you fly.

Headphones, fuel testers, pens, and sunglasses are just a few of the items pilots need to bring with them for each flight. That makes staying organized a challenge.

Here are four bags that can help you keep your stuff in order as you fly.

Centerline Laptop Backpack

Equipped with a dedicated headset slot and a padded tablet/computer pocket, the laptop backpack from Centerline is versatile enough everyday use. Inside the top flap, there are many elastic pockets and the center divider can be folded down to create a larger storage area.

Check the price on Amazon!

B7 Flight Bag

The B7 Flight bag is designed for VFR to light IFR and should satisfy most pilots needs with the ability to easily carry a 13-inch laptop or tablet. It also has numerous pockets and compartments designed for sunglasses, fuel testers, flashlights and more.

Check the price on Amazon!

The Bush Pilot Bag

The Bush Pilot bag has two large padded side pockets for headsets and has four organization pockets to keep small items from being lost in the bottom of the bag. The inside of the bag has the signature Flight Outfitters orange to help pilots find gear in the cockpit.

Check the price on Amazon!

B4 Swift — Echo

Able to carry one or two headsets, one or two iPads, a full-sized water bottle, and more the B4 Swift – Echo is designed for VFR or airline captains. The bag is also stylish enough to be used everyday or as a commercial flight carry-on bag.

Check the price on Amazon!