Gear And Products For Aviation Enthusiasts

This rotating kneeboard provides a comfortable and reliable method of securing your iPad in-flight. Made of leatherlike material, the kneeboard features a wide hook-and-loop strap that easily attaches to your leg and keeps the iPad positioned stably. The kneeboard can rotate 360 degrees and also features an easel so the iPad can be tilted up or down as needed. A top cover protects the iPad when it’s not in use, while the power port remains accessible for easy charging. An elastic loop on the side of the kneeboard can hold a pen or stylus. The kneeboard can accommodate 9.7-inch devices.