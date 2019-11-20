In each issue of Plane & Pilot magazine, we share a handful of gear for pilots that we feel pilots and aviation enthusiasts would love to have.

The round-up in our November 2019 issue included a mount for iPad Pros, a good-value action camera, a bifold wallet made from aerospace aluminum, and more! Click through the slideshow below to see all of the items.

Fliers on a tight budget looking for a good-value action cam would do well to consider the Sjcam SJ6 Legend. At a price of $159, the SJ6 is significantly cheaper than its GoPro competitors, while still providing high-quality video and features. Among those are dual LCD screens, including a 2-inch touchscreen on the back, as well as a 1-inch non-touchscreen in front, which allows users to conveniently see what they’re filming regardless of their physical position in relation to the camera. The touchscreen in the back sets the SJ6 apart from other action cams in the same price range, and with its great responsivity, it makes navigating the camera’s menu a seamless process.

These screens operate alongside three simple buttons located on the side and top of the camera, one for power, one for shutter release and one for the menu. On the opposite side of the camera, users will find a mini USB port and a slot for a microSD card.

The camera can capture video in interpolated 4K, 2K and 1080P, and the footage is clear and crisp. The company boasts a battery life of 130 minutes for the SJ6, but utilizing the 4K mode will cut into this. While the camera itself isn’t waterproof, it can be fitted with a waterproof case that is effective to a depth of 30 meters. It has a number of other special touches, such as a tripod mount and WiFi connectivity that allows you to control the camera through the Sjcam app. The camera is available in black, silver and golden rose.