Gear For Pilots, July 2019

Plane & Pilot's round-up of gear and products for pilots and aviation enthusiasts include a drill-powered tow bar, a new model plane set, and socks that represent the SR-71 Blackbird. Click on the buttons below to read about all of it.

GoTow Drill-Powered Tow Bar

The GoTow tow bar provides a helpful source of assistance when an airplane needs to be moved from a hangar or other location. The product relies on a drill of 18V or higher to power movement, and it features a standing platform for operators that can accommodate individuals of up to 270 pounds. While stationed upon the platform, users provide the weight needed for the wheel to move, and the steerable wheel allows them to manipulate the direction of movement as needed. With a drill set on low power, the towbar moves an aircraft 12 feet per minute, while a drill set on high power will allow the towbar to cover 42 feet per minute.

The height of the tow bar is adjustable, and the product features dual wheels on the rear and two carrying handles for easy assembly and movement.

The GoTow works for a variety of different aircraft, including Cirrus, Cessna, Vans, Beechcraft and other models.

The product costs $1,695, while the drill must be purchased separately.

Learn more at sportys.com.