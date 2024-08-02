Something in the Air

Airshows and fly-ins have been around pretty much as long as we’ve had powered flight—and before that if you count the demonstrations and events that preceded powered flight, featuring dirigibles and other lighter-than-air craft, particularly in 19th-century Europe.

The Grande Semaine d’Aviation de la Champagne in France was the first of the great international events, held in August 1909. Air races and barnstorming are a beloved tradition in aviation, and from such grassroots spring giants like EAA AirVenture in Oshkosh, Wisconsin.

These events are more than just fun. They bring together members of the aviation community to share innovations, inspiration, and plant the seeds for the next generation of flight. Here are a few to consider this year—the following is by no means a comprehensive list. Visit eaa.org, fai.org, aopa.org, and airshows.aero to check for upcoming events in your area and keep abreast of cancellations and alterations.

Airshow season kicks off in April with the Sun ’n Fun Aerospace Expo in Lakeland, Florida. This event not only heralds the beginning of the season but also sets the stage for what promises to be a sensational series of displays and performances. The picturesque backdrop of Florida’s skies serves as a fitting canvas for aerobatic feats and cutting-edge aircraft demonstrations.

APRIL

9-4 Sun ’n Fun Aerospace Expo

13-14 Fort Worth Air Power Expo, NAS JRB Fort Worth, Texas

13 Purdue Aviation Days, Lafayette, Indiana

20-21 Charleston Airshow “Heroes of Flight,” JB Charleston, South Carolina

27-28 Guardians of Freedom Open House and Air Show, Sheppard AFB, Wichita Falls, Texas

MAY

3-5 Vero Beach Air Show, Vero Beach, Florida

4 Dyess Big Country AirFest, Abilene, Texas

10-12 Valdez Fly-In “The Original STOL,” Valdez, Alaska

11 Northern Neighbors Day Air & Space Show, Minot AFB, North Dakota

11-12 MCAS Cherry Point Air Show, MCAS Cherry Point, North Carolina

11-12 Air Dot Show Fort Lauderdale, Fort Lauderdale, Florida

17-19 Oregon International Air Show, Hillsboro, Oregon

18-19 First State Airshow, Dover AFB, Delaware

24-26 Let Freedom Fly International Air Show, Pierre, South Dakota

25-26 Miami Beach Air & Sea Show, Miami Beach, Florida

JUNE

1-2 Terre Haute Air Show, Terre Haute, Indiana

2 Holloman AFB: Legacy of Liberty, Holloman AFB, New Mexico

5-6 Lynchburg Regional Airshow National D-Day Memorial 80th Commemoration, Lynchburg, Virginia

8-9 Spirit of St Louis Air Show & STEM Expo, Chesterfield, Missouri

14-16 Greenwood Lake Air Show, West Milford, New Jersey

15-16 Moses Lake Airshow, Moses Lake, Washington

18-21 Air Race Classic, Carbondale, Illinois, to Loveland, Colorado

22-23 CenterPoint Energy Dayton Air Show, Dayton, Ohio

22 Truckee Tahoe Air Show & Family Festival, Truckee, California

29-30 Warriors Over the Wasatch Air & Space Show, Hill AFB, Utah

An AC-130J ghostrider gunship from AFSOC at EAA in Oshkosh with fireworks. [Image: Adobe Stock]

JULY

3-7 Battle Creek Field of Flight Air Show & Balloon Festival, Battle Creek, Michigan

4-6 Bass Pro Airshow, Ridgedale, Missouri

6-7 Los Angeles Air Show, Los Angeles

13-14 Wings Over Whiteman, Whiteman AFB, Missouri

13-14 Geneseo Airshow: The Greatest Show on Turf! Geneseo, New York

13-14 California Capital Airshow, Sacramento, California

20-21 Arctic Thunder Air Show and Open House, JB Elmendorf-Richardson AFB, Alaska

22-28 EAA AirVenture, Oshkosh, Wisconsin

27-28 Milwaukee Air & Water Show, Milwaukee

AUGUST

3-4 Boeing Seafair Air Show, Seattle

3-4 Rochester International Airshow, Rochester, New York

9-11 Abbotsford International Airshow, Abbotsford, British Columbia

10-11 66th Annual Chicago Air & Water Show, Chicago

17-18 Pikes Peak Regional Airshow, Colorado Springs, Colorado

17-18 Gary Air Show, Gary, Indiana

24-25 Frontiers in Flight Open House & Air Show, McConnell AFB, Wichita, Kansas

SEPTEMBER

Aug. 31-Sept. 2 Cleveland National Air Show, Cleveland

Aug. 31-Sept. 2 Canadian International Air Show, Toronto

13 Coupe Aéronautique Gordon Bennett, the FAI World Long Distance Gas Balloon Championship, Münster, Germany

14-15 Sound of Speed Air Show, St. Joseph, Missouri

14-15 Beverly Airshow, Beverly, Massachusetts

20-22 Great Bend Airfest 2024, Great Bend, Kansas

21-22 Thunder Over Columbus 2024, Columbus AFB, Mississippi

23-29 Triple Tree Fly-In Woodruff, South Carolina

27-29 MCAS Miramar Air Show, San Diego

27-29 California International Airshow, Salinas, California

28-29 Wings by the Wabash, Robinson, Illinois

OCTOBER

TBD National Championship Air Races, Location TBD

4-5 Mooney Summit, Tampa, Florida

4-6 Fly Illinois Featuring Cascade of Colors, Murphysboro, Illinois

5-6 Pacific Airshow Huntington Beach, Huntington Beach, California

5 Wings Over Western Kentucky Airshow, Madisonville, Kentucky

5-13 Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta, Albuquerque, New Mexico

11-13 Thunder Over the Heartland Air Show, Topeka, Kansas

11-12 North Little Rock Airshow, North Little Rock, Arkansas

12-13 San Francisco Fleet Week, San Francisco

12 Culpeper Air Fest 2024, Culpeper, Virginia

19-20 NAS Jacksonville Air Show, NAS Jacksonville, Florida

19-20 Wings Over North Georgia, Rome, Georgia

19-20 Las Cruces Air & Space Expo, Las Cruces, New Mexico

25-27 Wings Over Houston Airshow, Houston

26-27 Air Dot Show Atlanta, Peachtree City, Georgia

[Image: Adobe Stock]

Again, be sure to check with local and national organizations to find out about local events as well as cancellations or changes.

Pack your binoculars, mark your calendar, and prepare to be swept off your feet by the marvels of aviation.

From the adrenaline-pumping displays of military precision to the graceful ballet of aerobatic pilots, the 2024 airshow season invites one and all to look to the skies with awe and wonder.