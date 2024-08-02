Something in the Air

Airshows and fly-ins have been around pretty much as long as we’ve had powered flight—and before that if you count the demonstrations and events that preceded powered flight, featuring dirigibles and other lighter-than-air craft, particularly in 19th-century Europe.
The Grande Semaine d’Aviation de la Champagne in France was the first of the great international events, held in August 1909. Air races and barnstorming are a beloved tradition in aviation, and from such grassroots spring giants like EAA AirVenture in Oshkosh, Wisconsin.
These events are more than just fun. They bring together members of the aviation community to share innovations, inspiration, and plant the seeds for the next generation of flight. Here are a few to consider this year—the following is by no means a comprehensive list. Visit eaa.org, fai.org, aopa.org, and airshows.aero to check for upcoming events in your area and keep abreast of cancellations and alterations.
Airshow season kicks off in April with the Sun ’n Fun Aerospace Expo in Lakeland, Florida. This event not only heralds the beginning of the season but also sets the stage for what promises to be a sensational series of displays and performances. The picturesque backdrop of Florida’s skies serves as a fitting canvas for aerobatic feats and cutting-edge aircraft demonstrations.
APRIL
- 9-4 Sun ’n Fun Aerospace Expo
- 13-14 Fort Worth Air Power Expo, NAS JRB Fort Worth, Texas
- 13 Purdue Aviation Days, Lafayette, Indiana
- 20-21 Charleston Airshow “Heroes of Flight,” JB Charleston, South Carolina
- 27-28 Guardians of Freedom Open House and Air Show, Sheppard AFB, Wichita Falls, Texas
MAY
- 3-5 Vero Beach Air Show, Vero Beach, Florida
- 4 Dyess Big Country AirFest, Abilene, Texas
- 10-12 Valdez Fly-In “The Original STOL,” Valdez, Alaska
- 11 Northern Neighbors Day Air & Space Show, Minot AFB, North Dakota
- 11-12 MCAS Cherry Point Air Show, MCAS Cherry Point, North Carolina
- 11-12 Air Dot Show Fort Lauderdale, Fort Lauderdale, Florida
- 17-19 Oregon International Air Show, Hillsboro, Oregon
- 18-19 First State Airshow, Dover AFB, Delaware
- 24-26 Let Freedom Fly International Air Show, Pierre, South Dakota
- 25-26 Miami Beach Air & Sea Show, Miami Beach, Florida
JUNE
- 1-2 Terre Haute Air Show, Terre Haute, Indiana
- 2 Holloman AFB: Legacy of Liberty, Holloman AFB, New Mexico
- 5-6 Lynchburg Regional Airshow National D-Day Memorial 80th Commemoration, Lynchburg, Virginia
- 8-9 Spirit of St Louis Air Show & STEM Expo, Chesterfield, Missouri
- 14-16 Greenwood Lake Air Show, West Milford, New Jersey
- 15-16 Moses Lake Airshow, Moses Lake, Washington
- 18-21 Air Race Classic, Carbondale, Illinois, to Loveland, Colorado
- 22-23 CenterPoint Energy Dayton Air Show, Dayton, Ohio
- 22 Truckee Tahoe Air Show & Family Festival, Truckee, California
- 29-30 Warriors Over the Wasatch Air & Space Show, Hill AFB, Utah
JULY
- 3-7 Battle Creek Field of Flight Air Show & Balloon Festival, Battle Creek, Michigan
- 4-6 Bass Pro Airshow, Ridgedale, Missouri
- 6-7 Los Angeles Air Show, Los Angeles
- 13-14 Wings Over Whiteman, Whiteman AFB, Missouri
- 13-14 Geneseo Airshow: The Greatest Show on Turf! Geneseo, New York
- 13-14 California Capital Airshow, Sacramento, California
- 20-21 Arctic Thunder Air Show and Open House, JB Elmendorf-Richardson AFB, Alaska
- 22-28 EAA AirVenture, Oshkosh, Wisconsin
- 27-28 Milwaukee Air & Water Show, Milwaukee
AUGUST
- 3-4 Boeing Seafair Air Show, Seattle
- 3-4 Rochester International Airshow, Rochester, New York
- 9-11 Abbotsford International Airshow, Abbotsford, British Columbia
- 10-11 66th Annual Chicago Air & Water Show, Chicago
- 17-18 Pikes Peak Regional Airshow, Colorado Springs, Colorado
- 17-18 Gary Air Show, Gary, Indiana
- 24-25 Frontiers in Flight Open House & Air Show, McConnell AFB, Wichita, Kansas
SEPTEMBER
- Aug. 31-Sept. 2 Cleveland National Air Show, Cleveland
- Aug. 31-Sept. 2 Canadian International Air Show, Toronto
- 13 Coupe Aéronautique Gordon Bennett, the FAI World Long Distance Gas Balloon Championship, Münster, Germany
- 14-15 Sound of Speed Air Show, St. Joseph, Missouri
- 14-15 Beverly Airshow, Beverly, Massachusetts
- 20-22 Great Bend Airfest 2024, Great Bend, Kansas
- 21-22 Thunder Over Columbus 2024, Columbus AFB, Mississippi
- 23-29 Triple Tree Fly-In Woodruff, South Carolina
- 27-29 MCAS Miramar Air Show, San Diego
- 27-29 California International Airshow, Salinas, California
- 28-29 Wings by the Wabash, Robinson, Illinois
OCTOBER
- TBD National Championship Air Races, Location TBD
- 4-5 Mooney Summit, Tampa, Florida
- 4-6 Fly Illinois Featuring Cascade of Colors, Murphysboro, Illinois
- 5-6 Pacific Airshow Huntington Beach, Huntington Beach, California
- 5 Wings Over Western Kentucky Airshow, Madisonville, Kentucky
- 5-13 Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta, Albuquerque, New Mexico
- 11-13 Thunder Over the Heartland Air Show, Topeka, Kansas
- 11-12 North Little Rock Airshow, North Little Rock, Arkansas
- 12-13 San Francisco Fleet Week, San Francisco
- 12 Culpeper Air Fest 2024, Culpeper, Virginia
- 19-20 NAS Jacksonville Air Show, NAS Jacksonville, Florida
- 19-20 Wings Over North Georgia, Rome, Georgia
- 19-20 Las Cruces Air & Space Expo, Las Cruces, New Mexico
- 25-27 Wings Over Houston Airshow, Houston
- 26-27 Air Dot Show Atlanta, Peachtree City, Georgia
Again, be sure to check with local and national organizations to find out about local events as well as cancellations or changes.
Pack your binoculars, mark your calendar, and prepare to be swept off your feet by the marvels of aviation.
From the adrenaline-pumping displays of military precision to the graceful ballet of aerobatic pilots, the 2024 airshow season invites one and all to look to the skies with awe and wonder.
The stage is set, the runways cleared—let the fun begin.
