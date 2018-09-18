When The Music Changes You—Pilot Edition

Are you an aviation enthusiast or pilot? Sign up for our newsletter , full of tips, reviews and more!

When pilot and budding social media rock star Savannah Raskey teamed up with her friend and “co-pilot” Emily von Hack-Prestinary to do a cockpit video, it was anything but same old, same old. The duo did a takeoff (hehe) of a popular video meme with a pilot spin. The video goes through many of the most popular aviation-themed songs in pop music history with a costume change—hence the music “changing” you play on words). Don’t worry too much if you don’t know a few (or a lot) of the songs. We had to ask our kids too! But you’ll definitely know a few of the big hits. Think “a need for speed.” Enjoy!