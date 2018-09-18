Are you an aviation enthusiast or pilot? Sign up for our newsletter, full of tips, reviews and more!
When pilot and budding social media rock star Savannah Raskey teamed up with her friend and “co-pilot” Emily von Hack-Prestinary to do a cockpit video, it was anything but same old, same old. The duo did a takeoff (hehe) of a popular video meme with a pilot spin. The video goes through many of the most popular aviation-themed songs in pop music history with a costume change—hence the music “changing” you play on words). Don’t worry too much if you don’t know a few (or a lot) of the songs. We had to ask our kids too! But you’ll definitely know a few of the big hits. Think “a need for speed.” Enjoy!
One thought on “When The Music Changes You—Pilot Edition”
Great video! I needed the laugh!