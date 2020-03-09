A Wooden Cheese Cutter, Sling Pack, And More Items For Pilots

In each issue of Plane & Pilot magazine, we share a handful of gear for pilots that we feel pilots and aviation enthusiasts would love to have.
The round-up in our March 2020 issue includes a wooden cheese cutter, a multi-function survival hammer, Sporty's deluxe Learn to Fly Kit, and more items for pilots! Click through the gallery below to view all of the items.
Flight Outfitters Sling Pack
Pilots looking to keep their cockpits organized will appreciate this lightweight sling pack from Flight Outfitters. Comprised of black nylon, with the Flight Outfitters logo embroidered in the front center, the pack features six different pockets for users to sort their gear, including a mesh pocket on the inside of the front flap. The bag can accommodate a tablet, and it has a removable gun holster for those who conceal and carry.
The bag includes a single padded shoulder strap that can be adjusted to fit either the left- or right-hand side of the body. It also has a carrying handle at the top of the bag for those who prefer to take it in hand.
Initially listed at $79.95, the price has been cut to $59.95.