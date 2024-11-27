NewsAircraftAvionicsOwnershipProductsContestsPilot TrainingWin $100k
Dynon Skyview HDX Now Compatible with Trio Autopilot

Dynon SkyView HDX now supports Trio Pro Pilot autopilots in certified aircraft, enabling advanced navigation and fully coupled RNAV approaches.

With the FAA’s approval, Trio Pro Pilot autopilot can now follow guidance from the Dynon SkyView HDX and connected external GPS navigators in certified aircraft. While best known for its experimental-class autopilots, Trio does sell a version of the Pro Pilot for certified aircraft. It has an STC for “Cessna 150, 152, 170B, 172, 175, 177, 180, 182, 185, 190, 195 and Piper PA-24, PA-28 & PA-32 aircraft as well as the Grumman AA-5, AA-5A, AA-5B and AG-5B,” according to the company.

This new development is especially helpful for aircraft that don’t have approval for Dynon’s own integrated autopilot system. When driven by the SkyView HDX, the Trio Pro Pilot can accept inputs from the display for heading, altitude, and nav modes. 

“Modern autopilots like the Trio Pro Pilot offer a number of safety advantages. By automating routine tasks, they reduce pilot workload and fatigue, allowing pilots to focus on critical decision-making tasks like navigation, communication, and overall situational awareness,” said Dynon director of marketing Michael Schofield. “When integrated with an avionics system like SkyView HDX, these benefits are further enhanced, providing pilots with clear and concise information to make informed decisions.”

In addition, when installed with a compatible IFR-approved GPS navigator, the autopilot provides full GPSS course guidance and auto-sensing for course, as well as descent guidance during RNAV approaches, allowing for fully coupled approaches. 

“Many customers upgrading to a SkyView HDX panel are eager to modernize their autopilot system as well,” said Schofield. “Dynon's integrated autopilot is approved in dozens of aircraft models, but for aircraft without a Dynon autopilot approval, the Trio Pro Pilot is a compelling option. This approval adds dozens more models that can benefit from a modern autopilot that is compatible with SkyView HDX.”

SkyView HDX’s may be connected to Trio Pro Pilot Autopilots in the following aircraft models:

Cessna 150, Cessna 152, Cessna 170B, Cessna 172-172E (172F-S models have Dynon Autopilot approved), Cessna 172RG, Cessna 175 , Cessna 177 , Cessna 180, Cessna 182-182D (Cessna 182E thru 182T, R182, T182, TR182, and T182T models have Dynon Autopilot approved), Cessna 185, Cessna 190, Cessna 195/LC-126, Piper PA-28, Piper PA-32, Piper PA-24, and Grumman AA-5 (AA-5, AA-5A, AA-5B, AG-5B).SkyView HDX systems start at $11,010 and are available on Dynon’s website. Trio Pro Pilot Autopilots start at $6,345 and can be purchased from the STC group.

Cayla McLeodEditor
Cayla McLeod is a private pilot with a love for all things tailwheel and grass strips. She has been actively involved in general aviation for the last decade, and can’t imagine life without flying and the people that go with it.
