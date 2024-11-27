Dynon Skyview HDX Now Compatible with Trio Autopilot

With the FAA’s approval, Trio Pro Pilot autopilot can now follow guidance from the Dynon SkyView HDX and connected external GPS navigators in certified aircraft. While best known for its experimental-class autopilots, Trio does sell a version of the Pro Pilot for certified aircraft. It has an STC for “Cessna 150, 152, 170B, 172, 175, 177, 180, 182, 185, 190, 195 and Piper PA-24, PA-28 & PA-32 aircraft as well as the Grumman AA-5, AA-5A, AA-5B and AG-5B,” according to the company.

This new development is especially helpful for aircraft that don’t have approval for Dynon’s own integrated autopilot system. When driven by the SkyView HDX, the Trio Pro Pilot can accept inputs from the display for heading, altitude, and nav modes.

“Modern autopilots like the Trio Pro Pilot offer a number of safety advantages. By automating routine tasks, they reduce pilot workload and fatigue, allowing pilots to focus on critical decision-making tasks like navigation, communication, and overall situational awareness,” said Dynon director of marketing Michael Schofield. “When integrated with an avionics system like SkyView HDX, these benefits are further enhanced, providing pilots with clear and concise information to make informed decisions.”

In addition, when installed with a compatible IFR-approved GPS navigator, the autopilot provides full GPSS course guidance and auto-sensing for course, as well as descent guidance during RNAV approaches, allowing for fully coupled approaches.

“Many customers upgrading to a SkyView HDX panel are eager to modernize their autopilot system as well,” said Schofield. “Dynon's integrated autopilot is approved in dozens of aircraft models, but for aircraft without a Dynon autopilot approval, the Trio Pro Pilot is a compelling option. This approval adds dozens more models that can benefit from a modern autopilot that is compatible with SkyView HDX.”

SkyView HDX’s may be connected to Trio Pro Pilot Autopilots in the following aircraft models: