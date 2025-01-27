How to Choose a Flight School

Choosing the right flight school is an important decision. It will greatly impact the path you take toward your goals and has major implications for your work-life balance while in school, as well as your finances afterward.

Aspiring pilots have different needs. Some plan to fly professionally, while others aim to enjoy personal flying for travel, business, or recreation. Your aviation school experience should be tailored to your end goal, learning style, and budget. That said, it’s important to understand what options are out there and start searching with a clear picture of what exactly you are looking for.

Key Factors to Consider

Part 61 vs. Part 141

One of the first decisions you’ll encounter in your flight training journey is whether to train under Federal Aviation Regulations (FAR) Part 61 or Part 141. These refer to two different regulatory structures set by the FAA, each with its own advantages and drawbacks, depending on your goals and circumstances.

What’s the difference?

Part 61: This section of regulations lays out the basic standards aspiring and progressing pilots must meet in order to receive whichever certification or rating they are working toward. What we tend to refer to as Part 61 schools are simply those that train to those standards. They are essentially free to train students however they want to, so long as they can ultimately meet those standards.

Part 141: Such schools have a higher degree of oversight from the FAA and are bound to a more rigid curriculum preapproved by the agency. All lessons and progression milestones follow a standardized syllabus, which can sometimes streamline the training process.

Who is each for?

Part 61 is often preferred by those pursuing flight training part-time, such as full-time college students pursuing a non-aviation degree, working professionals, or people who have to balance family commitments. These schools tend to be less expensive but may or may not offer financing, if that is something you will need.

Part 61 flight schools commonly (though certainly not always) operate older aircraft, which can contribute to a lower hourly rental rate. However, prospective students should be aware that these older aircraft might be out of service more frequently for maintenance issues.

Having older aircraft is not necessarily a red flag. I did most of my training at such a school and routinely fly 50-plus-year aircraft to this day. Just make sure the school either has its own maintenance staff or has a close relationship with a mechanic shop that prioritizes the school.

Older aircraft come with more maintenance needs, but as long as the school has priority access to reputable maintenance, you can save on rental rates without dealing with too many cancellations for maintenance. You can of course ask the school directly about this, but when in doubt, join a local pilot group or thread on Facebook or Reddit, and ask about the school’s maintenance reputation. I know of at least one school in my city whose aircraft I will never step foot in based on this sort of research.

Another consideration for Part 61 is the availability of Designated Pilot Examiners (DPEs). These schools usually do not have their own in-house DPEs. Given the current shortage of examiners, this can translate into waiting multiple months between being ready for, and actually being able to take, a check ride. While that might sound extreme, it’s a very common situation and one that delayed my own training—and that of many people I know—massively.

Still, for part-timers, career changers, or those primarily interested in personal flying, Part 61 can be an excellent and cost-effective choice. Many a high quality professional pilot with a successful career at a legacy airline trained Part 61, so don’t be fooled into thinking Part 141 is the only path for the aspiring professional.

Part 141 flight schools usually cater to full-time students, typically those seeking professional pilot careers who want to knock out their training as quickly as possible. These schools often boast newer—sometimes brand-new—aircraft fleets, which in many cases reduces downtime for maintenance, though can also increase costs. Such schools almost always offer financing, and given the high salaries offered once professional pilots reach the airlines, these loans can often be paid off quickly.

Thanks to utilizing approved curriculums, students can complete certain certificates with slightly fewer hours, which can speed up the training timeline. Additionally, many Part 141 schools have in-house DPEs, facilitating quicker scheduling for check rides—a major advantage in a market where examiners are in short supply.

However, Part 141 programs often come with a higher price tag and are usually a full-time commitment. While the condensed hour requirements can get you to your certificates faster, remember that, unless you are a military aviator or hold an aviation degree from an approved university program, you’ll still need to build flight time up to the 1,500-hour benchmark (if you aim for an airline career), just as you would training with a Part 61 school. That said, Part 141 programs can usually get you to your commercial and flight instructor certificates faster, meaning you can start getting paid to fly and start racking up more hours sooner.

For younger students just out of high school or college, or for those who have a supportive spouse or family, Part 141 schools can provide a fast and focused path toward professional aviation.

Instructor qualifications and experience

Regardless of whether you choose Part 61 or Part 141, the quality of your instructor is arguably the single most important factor influencing your training success. These are the individuals who will be in the plane with you as you learn, so be sure you are comfortable with and relate well to whoever you will use. An experienced, knowledgeable, and supportive flight instructor can make all the difference in how quickly and effectively you learn.

Things to consider when looking for the specific flight instructor(s) you will utilize include getting a feel for their teaching methods, as well as ensuring that their availability matches your needs. When you are just starting out, your instructor will simply need to be a Certificated Flight Instructor (CFI), but if you plan to use the same instructor for instrument or multi-engine training, they would also need their Certificated Flight Instructor-Instrument (CFI-I) and/or Multi-Engine Instructor (MEI).

Bear in mind that instructors are often time builders, so there is a good chance your instructor will not be there for the duration of your training for all of your certificates and ratings. I lost three instructors to the airlines or to corporate flying gigs during my own training. That said, make sure you like the overall culture of the school and that there are multiple instructors on staff with the ratings necessary to get you through your certificates.

Before committing, it’s wise to meet and speak with multiple instructors at any given school. The individual with whom you feel comfortable and who matches your learning style is likely the right fit for you to start out.

Aircraft fleet

The aircraft you fly will become the ones you are first proficient with. While you might have certain preferences for shiny new planes, or more simple older ones, your top concern should be reliability and evidence of a quality maintenance program.

Aircraft type and condition: Ask prospective schools about the types of aircraft they offer. Are they equipped with traditional steam gauges or glass cockpits? Are they older “legacy” aircraft or newer models? Keep in mind that a modern fleet does not automatically guarantee fewer maintenance issues, and an older fleet doesn’t necessarily equate to unreliability. The key is how the school manages maintenance.

Rental rates: Compare hourly rental rates, as these can vary widely. Often, schools with older aircraft charge less, which can be cost-efficient for students. Look out for fuel surcharges and other fees, as these can ultimately add a lot to the basic rental rate. Other things to consider are whether rental rates are “wet,” meaning fuel is included, or “dry,” meaning you buy the fuel separately. Wet rates are more common at flying schools, but dry rates, when you can find them, often provide a better deal overall. Just be sure to familiarize yourself with the local cost of 100LL fuel as well as the number of gallons-per-hour the school’s aircraft burn so you can do some math for yourself to see if it’s as good a deal as it seems.

Flying clubs: They are another great option to consider that I wish I knew about when I started training. Many clubs charge an initiation fee and monthly dues but offset these costs with significantly cheaper aircraft rental rates. Most clubs utilize independent CFIs who often charge lower hourly rates than a traditional flight school. To give one example, the school where I did most of my training currently charges around $250 per hour for a plane and instructor. I could get the same instruction in one of the planes at my current flying club for about $110 per hour, plus about $100 per month dues.

Training curriculum

A well-structured curriculum keeps you progressing steadily and ensures nothing falls through the cracks. Look for the following elements in a flight training syllabus:

Flight training syllabus: While some schools are more flexible than others, and you can certainly supplement with good books and resources of your own, they should all still follow a comprehensive and logical curriculum. Ask about what sort of curriculum they use, and ask to take a look at it while you are there.

Ground school instruction: Ask about ground training options. Some students prefer to take online courses, while others thrive in a classroom setting with an instructor guiding them through the material. Schools tend to have preferences as well, so make sure your expectations line up with their offerings.

Check ride preparation: Well-run schools provide mock check rides and personalized coaching ahead of the real test. This is often done best when multiple instructors are available so someone other than your primary instructor can administer the mock check ride. Doing a mock check ride with a “third-party” instructor helps to catch weak spots that might have been missed. Of course, the school would need to have enough instructors with enough availability to make that happen. That said, joining an overburdened school with a wait list might make check ride prep more difficult.

Facilities and amenities

While the physical environment might not top your list, having access to quality facilities can enhance your experience, especially if you’re a full-time student or training for advanced certificates:

Airport access: Consider the size and complexity of the airport. Students aiming for a professional airline career may benefit from training at a busy, towered airport with instrument approaches, while those who plan on flying recreationally out of a small municipal strip might prefer a simpler environment.

Training facilities: Classrooms, briefing rooms, pilot lounges, and other dedicated spaces for ground instruction can make the learning experience more comfortable and focused. Additionally, having this space makes it more likely that a DPE will come to you to conduct check rides, rather than needing to meet the DPE elsewhere. This “home-field advantage” can help provide a helpful dose of confidence on what can otherwise be a stressful day.

Simulator availability: Although most private pilot students won’t spend a significant amount of time in simulators, they become very useful for instrument training. Simulators allow you to practice procedures without burning aviation fuel or worrying about weather constraints. Also, ask the school if its simulators are properly certified to allow students to log some time in them. This can help reduce costs, especially during instrument training.

Equipment: While it may not be the highest priority, it can be convenient to purchase equipment and study materials directly from the school as you need them. Of course, it’s just a convenience factor/ Plenty of options exist elsewhere to help you get started with essential tools and materials.

Choosing the Right Flight School

Once you understand your training options and have a list of schools that fit your criteria, it’s time to get a feel for them in person and from others’ experiences.

Visit and tour the flight school: Swing by or schedule a time to meet the school’s instructors, see its aircraft, and explore the facilities. Now is your time to fire away your questions and get a feel for things/ First impressions can be revealing. This can also be a good opportunity to take a discovery flight to get a better idea of whether flight school is for you.

Talk to current students: Meeting current students is a good way to get some valuable insights into how well the program runs. Hang around the parking lot and catch up with a few students there, if you don’t already know someone. Ask about things like instructor availability and any ongoing issues with scheduling or maintenance.

Read online reviews: Look for consistent themes—positive or negative. Read testimonials that detail a student’s progression, quality of teaching, and consistency of aircraft availability.

Prioritizing this research will help you avoid unexpected hurdles. Training for a pilot certificate is a significant commitment—financially, mentally, and emotionally. Making the effort to evaluate different schools thoroughly can pay off in spades by providing you with a more structured, enjoyable, and ultimately successful training experience.

FAQ

Does it matter where I go to flight school?

Yes and no. Look for a school with a good reputation that meets your budget and needs. So long as the school’s instructors hold the appropriate certificates to help you meet your goals, the right fit comes down to your preferences and requirements.

What makes a good flight school?

The top priority for finding a good flight school should be ensuring that it has a well maintained fleet. Outside of that, what makes a flight program good comes down to your preferences and requirements.

What disqualifies you from flight school?

There is not much that directly disqualifies a person from receiving flight training. However, the biggest hurdles many students face to actually earning their pilot’s certificate tend to be related to medical and mental health issues. Be sure to visit an Aviation Medical Examiner (AME) to get a medical certificate before spending too much on flight training.

How to evaluate a flight school?

Aside from baseline criteria like having a safe, well-maintained fleet and instructors who are a good fit for your personality and learning style, think through what factors matter most to you. Do you need to go to a school that can accommodate you having a full-time job, for example?

What is the best age to start flight school?