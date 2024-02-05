Bargain Buys on AircraftForSale: 1959 Piper PA-22-150

We’re kicking off a new feature for Plane&Pilot readers that will give you insight into the latest affordable aircraft posted on our sister site, . Check back each day for a featured deal and let us know what you think!

1959 Piper PA-22

While not the Tri-Pacer noted in the heading of the listing (that would be for the tricycle-gear version), this Piper PA-22 offers low-cost tailwheel fun for the pilot attracted to its sunny personality and approachability. With 3,381 hours on the airframe and a high-time engine, it’s ready for some attention, though compressions are reported to remain in the 70s.

In the instrument panel, there’s a BendixKing KY-97A VHF com radio, KN-53 VHF nav unit, and KT-76A transponder, plus an EGT gauge. The annual was last completed in June 2023. The aircraft paint is in good condition, as is the interior, according to the seller. Another plus? A spin-on oil filter has been installed, along with new bungees in 2023.

READ MORE: 1952 Piper PA-20 Pacer

It’s priced now as a good deal at $39,900, and based in Oregon.

Interested in more deals like this? Check out AircraftForSale.com and our new PlanePrice feature that gives you a window into the opportunities that are out there.

Advertisement

Need help financing your dream? Visit our professional team at FLYING Finance for the best way to back your aircraft acquisition plan.