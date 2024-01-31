Bargain Buys on AircraftForSale: 1959 Cessna 310C

We’re kicking off a new feature for Plane&Pilot readers that will give you insight into the latest affordable aircraft posted on our sister site, . Check back each day for a featured deal and let us know what you think!

1959 Cessna 310C

The current owner says it well: “The 1959 Cessna 310 airframe embodies the enduring legacy of the Cessna 310 series, known for its robust construction and reliable performance. With its classic design and sturdy build, this airframe continues to capture the essence of aviation history, appealing to enthusiasts and collectors alike.”

This particular 310 has mid-time engines matched at 1,219 hours a side since major overhaul, and an Aspen Pro 1000C up front along with a Garmin GNS 530W. With a total airframe time of 3,841, it’s open for a twin pilot ready to take on the shepherding of a vintage airplane,

And with the recent price drop to $69,900, it’s priced to move.

