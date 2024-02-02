Bargain Buys on AircraftForSale: 1962 Mooney M20C Ranger

We’re kicking off a new feature for Plane&Pilot readers that will give you insight into the latest affordable aircraft posted on our sister site, . Check back each day for a featured deal and let us know what you think!

1962 Mooney M20C Ranger

The classic Mooney M20 series was still in its early days when this Ranger rolled off the line in Kerrville, Texas. Many pilots of the era appreciated its combination of speed and efficiency, and these initial models weren’t stuffed with a ton of extras, leaving an owner today with good options for restoration.

In the case of this Mooney M20C, you have 980 pounds useful load to work with. With 3,740 hours on the airframe, it’s not particularly high time, though the Lycoming O-360-A1D engine is past mid-time, you probably still have a couple years of flying before you might need to address it, though it was hung in 1982. The panel is vintage Narco, but this Ranger has been updated to ADS-B Out with a uAvionix tailBeacon.

READ MORE: The Marvelous Mooney M20

It’s priced to move at $52,000, from its current home in Ocean Springs, Mississippi.

Interested in more deals like this? Check out AircraftForSale.com and our new PlanePrice feature that gives you a window into the opportunities that are out there.

