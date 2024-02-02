FAA Approval Granted for Dynon’s Certified SkyView HDX and Autopilot

The FAA recently blessed Dynon’s certified SkyView HDX avionics for Beechcraft Baron 58 and 58A models. The OEM’s Dynon Certified three-axis autopilot will also be available now as an option to install with the HDX system.

Barons also will benefit from yaw damper and approach capability when the autopilot is coupled with a compatible third-party IFR navigation unit, when equipped with SkyView HDX and autopilot combo.

“We’re excited to expand the SkyView HDX and Dynon’s autopilot approval into the Beechcraft Baron series,” said Michael Schofield, Dynon’s director of marketing.

As an add-on to the SkyView HDX system, pilots can add the three-axis autopilot starting at a list price of $11,192 for Barons, including all hardware and servo harnesses required for the installation. Pilots may also choose the SkyView autopilot control panel at $664, and the knob control panel at $335, for the ability to adjust the functions most often modified when using the autopilot, like altitude, heading, track, and altimeter setting.

You can find and install Dynon Certified products—including this autopilot approval—at any Dynon authorized installation center. The company also indicated that additional autopilot approvals are in progress for certain Mooney M20s and Beechcraft Debonair 33s. Electric trim and autopilot auto-trim can also be installed on Dynon autopilot-equipped models.

Trim motor control and autopilot auto-trim can now be had for most of the Dynon Certified autopilot installations that have electric trim motors installed. Before, this feature was only found on a few select trim systems. The company has confirmed that the restrictions have been removed, so now auto-trim can be used in all Dynon autopilot-equipped Cessna 182s, Beechcraft 35s and 36s, Piper Senecas, and Beechcraft Baron 58s.





