Bargain Buys on AircraftForSale: 1960 Cessna 210 Centurion

We’re kicking off a new feature for Plane&Pilot readers that will give you insight into the latest affordable aircraft posted on our sister site, . Check back each day for a featured deal and let us know what you think!

Cessna introduced the follow on to its 206 with the 210 in 1960, retaining the struts of its predecessor to make it instantly discernible from its later strutless brethren on the ramp. The early models retained the IO-470 engine at 260 hp, but with plenty of oomph to perform well in a variety of missions.

This classic 210 comes with only 119 hours SMOH on its engine, but stands ready for a panel upgrade, befitting its bargain status. Based in Placerville, California, the 210 has 5,086 hours on it, and 1,076 pound of useful load to work with.

Rated a good deal, it’s priced at $74,500.

READ MORE: Cessna 210 Centurion

Interested in more deals like this? Check out AircraftForSale.com and our new PlanePrice feature that gives you a window into the opportunities that are out there.

Advertisement

Need help financing your dream? Visit our professional team at FLYING Finance for the best way to back your aircraft acquisition plan.