Bargain Buys on AircraftForSale: 1965 American Champion Citabria

1965 American Champion 7ECA Citabria

It just looks like fun sitting there on the ramp. The Citabria (that’s “airbatic” spelled backwards) speaks to pilots who want to test out their skills in aerobatic flying, or just have fun flying low and slow with friends into grass strips. American Champion is still making the series, but the original offers up a good deal for the right pilot.

This 1965 Citabria comes with its last Poly-Fiber recovering accomplished in 2002-2004, with rebuilt wings and a new wood spar in 2004 as well. The aircraft has 1,173 hours on it, with the Continental O-200 clocking 837 hours since major overhaul. The seller says it’s flown 48 hours in the last 6 months, making it far from a hangar queen. It has a uAvionix skyBeacon for ADS-B compliance.

For an asking price of $45,000, this Visalia, California-based tailwheel star can be yours.

READ MORE: American Champion Citabria, Super Decathlon, Scout

