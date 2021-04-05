The Art of the Start

Every flight begins with an engine start. Without running engines, airplanes are simply inert objects of beauty, filled with potential but unable to perform their intended purpose. Our success, or lack of it, when attempting to coerce an aircraft engine into life speaks volumes about our understanding of the processes involved.

It follows, then, that a pilot must always approach the engine start with a thorough knowledge of basic engine principles and follow the correct procedures to minimize the effort and time required. Nothing is more impressive than watching a crew chief bring a huge radial piston engine into smoke-wreathed life after the turning of a few lazy propeller blades. That minimalist display shows who is the true artist behind the cockpit’s knobs and levers.

Pilots often devote most of their attention to the upcoming flight, with trip planning and weather challenges dominating their considerations. Getting the old bus started is an assumption, one that may result in dis- appointment if not followed through with due diligence. At the beginning of my career, the customary proce- dure to initiate flight began with a single determined flip of a propeller blade, conducted by hand. With proper preparation, the little Continental motor would immediately begin its gentle, breathy idle, and I could then release the precautionary tiedowns. Needless to say, there were many times when repetitive swings of the propeller, delivered with appropriate incantations,were required until I got the recipe just right.

Compared to those days, we have it easy. When teaching new pilots, I always have to begin with an introduction to engine operation, something that no longer readily continues from automotive acquaintance. No more choke valves these days. Cars start, and run, with no more than a twist of a key or a press of a button, operated by full-FADEC computer controls, regardless of the temperatures and pressures under the hood. Because we in aviation seek, above all, “bullet-proof” reliability from our powerplants, we are both blessed and saddled with 100-year-old technology. Our magnetos, carburetors and rudimentary fuel injection systems are stone-age simple and almost never quit working. But they require participation if we’re to achieve mastery of the start.

And so, I have to instruct the beginning aviator to follow a checklist of procedures, rather than just strap in and twist the key to “start.” A fuel supply valve may need to be turned on, perhaps in a couple of places; fuel pressure might need to be applied; and priming the engine’s induction system will probably be necessary. After the start, continued observation of engine indications will require the pilot’s attention. Full participation is expected; “this is not an automobile,” I have to stress repeatedly.

BEFORE YOU DO IT YOUR WAY, TRY OUR WAY

Most frequently, when pilots tell me about their difficulty with an engine start, I ask them to describe the operating handbook’s procedure, as if I didn’t know what it said. They can’t, and that’s often the problem. Yes, there are short-cuts that can be tried, and there may be an underlying issue, but the basic fact is, the people who built the airplane had a system that worked best. Follow it, and you’ll avoid a lot of frustration.