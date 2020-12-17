A New Weather Forecast Feature In The Latest ForeFlight Version That We Love

Advertisement

The features war between aviation app developers continues at full tilt—with consumers winning. In this edition of This Cool New Aviation App Feature, we focus on ForeFlight 12.11’s new hourly weather view, which we love.

No matter where you are or where you’re going, just tap into the weather view in one of several ways, from the airport weather view, the add-to-route pop-up menu (which is super handy when you’re looking for quick snapshot of the weather, say, for a diversion airport), from the nearby airports list or by short-tapping on the icon on your phone or tablet. So, it’s cool even if you’re not going flying.

When you access the hourly weather (again, for anywhere on earth, let’s say, Iceland), you get an hourly view with color-coded flight conditions below that show either VFR, marginal VFR, IFR or low IFR. Then when you tap on the hour you’re interested in, a detailed weather forecast appears for that place and time at the top of the forecast window.

You can, of course, download the weather, along with everything else, right before you head out to the plane (which ForeFlight refers to as “packing” for the trip), and the app reminds you how old the information is, to help keep you on your toes and remind you that these are not reports but, rather, forecasts.

Check out ForeFlight’s video on the new feature here.