ASA Launches 11th Edition of Commercial Pilot Oral Exam Guide

Updating aviation study materials each year is a good idea, with annual updates to the FAR/AIM, and Aviation Supplies & Academics (ASA) has unveiled the 11th edition of its Commercial Pilot Oral Exam Guide. This comprehensive guide, designed for both students and instructors, serves as a valuable resource to navigate the complexities of commercial pilot check rides.

After more than 30 years of guiding pilots through their check rides, the work of author Michael Hayes is expanded by the capable hands of Jason Blair. A distinguished figure in the aviation community and periodic contributor to Plane & Pilot, Blair brings extensive experience as an active single- and multiengine instructor and FAA Designated Pilot Examiner (DPE), having issued more than 1,000 pilot certificates.

The 11th edition aligns seamlessly with the Airman Certification Standards (ACS), ensuring that it meets the latest industry standards and regulations. The guide adopts a user-friendly, Q&A format, presenting the most likely questions evaluators may pose during the practical exam. In addition to concise responses, FAA references are strategically incorporated, allowing for further in-depth study.

One of the significant highlights of this edition is the expanded content covering pilot regulations, airworthiness, weather, airplane systems, emergency procedures, performance and limitations, cross-country flight, human factors, flight maneuvers, and scenario-based training. This holistic approach makes the Commercial Pilot Oral Exam Guide not only a key preparation tool for a check ride but also a valuable general refresher for seasoned pilots.

Advertisement

Measuring 5.25-by-8.25 inches and spanning 352 pages, the guide comes in a convenient softcover format. The user-friendly layout and comprehensive content make it an ideal study companion for those pursuing a commercial pilot certificate.

Aviation learners and professionals can find the Commercial Pilot Oral Exam Guide at their local FBO, preferred online retailers, or directly on the ASA website. Whether you’re embarking on your journey to become a commercial pilot or seeking to enhance your existing knowledge, this latest edition can become an essential companion in mastering the skies.