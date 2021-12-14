A Flight Simulator, A Gear Bag, And More Items for Pilots

In each issue of Plane & Pilot magazine, we share new gear and other items pilots and aviation enthusiasts will enjoy.

The round-up in our October 2021 issue features a Redbird flight simulator, a gear bag, and more.

Model 300 Pocket Carbon Monoxide Detector

A life-saving device right in your pocket, the Model 300 Pocket Carbon Monoxide (CO) Detector is equipped with a loud, vibrating alarm that signals dangerous levels of CO. It has an easy-to-read backlit display that shows CO levels in 1 ppm increments up to 500 ppm. It’s light enough at 1 ounce to fit on a keychain, making it portable and easy to use. It self-checks upon start and comes with a one-year warranty. Its affordability makes it a popular item on a pilot’s must-haves list.

Price: $134.95. Available at www.aircraftspruce.com.

Vertical Climb T-Shirt

Wear your aviation passion! Suit up for your next airshow with this Vertical Climb T-shirt, printed on all sides to show off your love for flying in 360 degrees. Part of Sporty’s Extreme Aviation line of shirts and exclusively designed by its Wright Bros. Collection, it’s constructed from a high-quality polyester/spandex mix for comfort and easy care.

Price: $19.95. Available at www.sportys.com.

Sporty’s Original Flight Gear Bag

This modern spin on Sporty’s Original Flight Gear Bag from over 30 years ago is large enough to store essential pilot supplies and more. With key organization features inside and out, the bag puts everything at arm’s length, so you can focus on flying. Its exterior extra-large headset pocket can fit most aviation headsets, even with a case. There are also two other custom-designed pockets for indispensable pilot gear, like a radio and a portable weather receiver. Even more outside pockets can be earmarked for paperwork, pens and even a flashlight, and the bag also has a slot for slipping over the handles of rolling luggage. The roomy main compartment is a pilot favorite, with a padded pocket for iPads and more than enough space for charging cables, batteries and even a change of clothes. Even better, the bag comes with a three-year warranty.

Price: $89.95. Available at www.sportys.com.

The Jay With RD1 Rudder Pedals

Looking for ways to keep your pilot skills sharp at home? The scenario-based training with the Jay from Redbird is unparalleled. It contains the monitor, speakers, computer and flight controls—an all-in-one unit that’s ready to fly right out of the box. Redbird promises easy setup, so you don’t waste any time configuring the system to work for you. It boots up directly to a launch screen where you can choose your airplane, airport and weather conditions. With a 27-inch display, pre-installed Lockheed Prepar4D Flight Sim, a yoke, throttle and mixture controls and a keyboard, you can support your flight and training proficiency in an easy, convenient way with cutting-edge simulator technology.

Price: $3,093. Available at www.aircraftspruce.com.