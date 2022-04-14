An ADS-B Receiver, A Shoe, And More Products For Pilots

In each issue of Plane & Pilot magazine, we share new products pilots and aviation enthusiasts will enjoy. The round-up in our March 2022 issue features a Sentry ADS-B Receiver, a shoe just for pilots, and more.

Bike In A Bag

The sporty pakiT folding bike is a small and light bike that will fit into most baggage compartments easily. It’s so small that it fits neatly into a large backpack when folded up, a process that the maker says takes as little as 20 seconds. How light is it? Very. It tips the scales starting at just 22.5 pounds, and its small footprint (38x24x10 inches when folded, with a 16-inch wheel) is just the ticket to fitting it through that Bonanza baggage door, not to mention for taking in the trunk of a car or on a train for cruising around a destination city.

Price: Starts at $1,695. Available at www.bikefriday.com.

Advertisement

Sentry ADS-B Receiver For ForeFlight

Sentry is a compact, affordable ADS-B receiver made specifically for ForeFlight that offers inflight weather and traffic, AHRS and internal WAAS GPS. It has a long battery life (up to 12 hours), onboard storage for weather replay, and a CO sensor with an alarm system for added safety. With ForeFlight’s Cockpit Charging feature, Sentry can support up to five devices. Suction cups for mounting make transferring from plane to plane easy.

Price: $499. Available at www.sportys.com.

Advertisement

Leather Pilot Log

This classic leather pilot log from Rustico is for pilots looking to upgrade their current folio.

It comes refillable with an ASA logbook inside and can be personalized. Choose from three sizes (small/standard, medium and large/master) and a range of seven colors, from natural to burgundy.

Price: $79. Available at www.rustico.com.

iPad Flight Desk

Flight Outfitters’ Deluxe iPad Flight Desk combines a universal kneeboard design with a custom organizer case. The rigid kneeboard is a secure surface with three sizes of silicon holders to accommodate iPads, iPad Minis and most phones, either in portrait or landscape modes. There are three pockets with straps to put charging cables in order. Loops can hold a stylus and pen, and you can use an included clipboard inside or outside the case.

Price: $99.95. Available at www.sportys.com.

Advertisement

Pilot Stuff Tee

Flight Outfitters’ pilot-themed tee in vintage blue answers the age-old question, “So, what do you do all day?” Any aviation fan can wear the shirt, made of super-soft 50/50 cotton, to go flying, to the next airshow, or to simply show off their love of all things plane at the local airport.

Price: $24.95. Available at www.aircraftspruce.com.

A Shoe Just For Pilots

Lift Aviation’s Air Boss Flight Shoe has an aviation-specific engineered heel designed to lower friction against the cockpit floor. It has the lightweight, thin sole of a driving shoe with added rigidity in the heel for mobility and support while you fly. Its breathable and microbial OrthoLite insoles promise comfort during long hauls, and its oil- and slip-resistant outsoles offer comfort and protection during walkarounds.

Price: $129. Available at www.mypilotstore.com.

Dual-Purpose Flashlight

Flight Gear’s rugged Rechargeable Flashlight is a multipurpose tool that’s water resistant, has a zoomable spotlight/flood feature in two colors (white and red), and has a USB port to charge your phone. It has a four-light indicator to show you how much charge is still left for use. At only 6.75×1.6 inches, it’s a practical addition to any flight bag.

Price: $49.95. Available at www.sportys.com.

Check out more gear here.