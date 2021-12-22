A Crash Kit, A Custom Hat, And More Gear for Pilots

In each issue of Plane & Pilot magazine, we share new gear pilots and aviation enthusiasts will enjoy. The round-up in our November 2021 issue features a crash kit, a custom hat, a backup battery for your iPad, and more.

Tire Pressure Monitoring System

Beringer Aero, maker of brakes and other landing gear products, introduced SensAir, which allows the pilot to check air pressure on the plane’s tires without the often-painful chore of physically getting to the valve stems. The system utilizes a pressure sensor installed around the wheel hub that wirelessly sends inflation data to the user via Bluetooth. The system will not, however, inflate the tire for you if it needs air. SensAir is currently available for 4-inch, 5-inch, 6-inch and 8-inch wheels.

Price: Starts at $600. Available at www.beringer-aero.com.

Custom Embroidered Twill Hat

A perfect addition to your pilot’s wardrobe, Sporty’s Structured Twill Hat has a Velcro closure, a six-panel low-profile design and six vent holes. It’s stylish for sporting around your next air show and functional for shade in the upper flight levels. Make it your own with an embroidered silhouette of your favorite aircraft, with enough space for a line of text underneath, in your choice of seven available colors. Casual yet classic, it’s a great way to show off your aviation pride.

Price: Starts at $19.95. Available at www.sportys.com.

First Solo Commemorative Wooden Plaque

Your first solo is special—mark that historic aviation feat with this 8×10-inch alder wood plaque engraved with your name and airplane info. The quote on it reads: “Rare is a sense of accomplishment felt greater than after your first solo flight. The thrill and excitement are indescribable to those who have not taken the controls into their own hands.” Perfect for showing off your aviation pride in a home office or den. Customization is available for two lines, up to 30 characters per line.

Price: $29.95. Available at www.sportys.com.

Flight Gear Backup Battery For iPad

With half the weight of the original 20,000 mAh battery and about the size of an iPhone X, here’s an indispensable solution to all your mobile charging needs on the flight deck. Its slim shape packs 10,000 mAh of capacity, with two 3-amp USB ports to supply all the power needed to charge mutiple iPads at the same time while in use. It has a total of three USB ports: two standard USB-A ports and one USB-C outport port. Experience convenient flexibility by charging the the Flight Gear Backup Battery with a Micro-USB or Type-C cable (the same one that comes with Stratus and Sentry ADS-B receivers as well as iPad Pro models).

Price: $39.95. Available at www.sportys.com.

Cessna Stow Bag

This attractive vintage-designed flight bag officially licensed by Cessna Aircraft will be on any aviation enthusiast’s wish list. It measures 17.5x8x8 inches and is constructed with 100% cotton twill reinforced with cotton webbing handles and a padded adjustable shoulder strap. Classic features include brass hardware and a heavy-duty YKZ zipper that will easily stand up for anywhere your adventures may take you to. It additionally features an embroidered logo and ID patch for your personal touch.

Price: $98.99. Available at www.aircraftspruce.com.

Bravo Personal Aviation Crashkit

As a pilot, you’ll be ready for any situation with the Bravo Crashkit. It includes basic first aid, light, fire, signals, shelter and methods for providing clean water and food procurement. Water-resistant and crushproof, it fits into small flight bags or glove compartments and weighs just 3.52 pounds. Items in the kit include, among other things, water purification tablets, adhesive strips, disinfecting wipes, an accident report form, a compass, an emergency blanket, a multi-tool knife and duct tape.

Price: $268.95. Available at www.aircraftspruce.com.