1966 Cessna 150G—Bargain Buys on Aircraft For Sale

While it’s quite a stretch to say that 150s are a dime a dozen, there’s certainly no shortage of them available on the market today.

The list of items to look for on a new (to you) airplane is a long one, indeed. Ideally, you want an engine with a relatively recent overhaul, an airframe that’s been taken care of, and some modernized equipment. If you can get all of this for a reasonable price, all the better. Today’s bargain comes in the form of a 1966 Cessna 150, and checks most of those boxes for $44,500 on Aircraft For Sale.

While it’s quite a stretch to say that 150s are a dime a dozen, there’s certainly no shortage of them available on the market today. This means you can be a bit more choosy than with other types and seek out the more desirable examples. This one, for example, boasts a midtime airframe with 5,200 hours and an engine that has recently had a bottom overhaul with refreshed cylinders. 

A neatly-organized, IFR-certified panel provides a great platform for instrument training with none of the messy, haphazardly-arranged panels that are common with this category of aircraft. A uAvionix Tailbeacon provides ADS-B out, providing you with full access to class B and C airspace. In addition, the interior is well-kept and in good shape.

On the outside, LED landing, taxi, position lights, and beacon maximize visibility to other traffic while reducing electrical draw. Madras drooped wingtips bolster slow-speed performance, and newer tires all around ensure reliability for years to come. Complete digitized logbooks are available, providing even more peace of mind to the new owner.

Jason McDowell is a private pilot and Cessna 170 owner based in Madison, Wisconsin. He enjoys researching obscure aviation history and serves as a judge for the National Intercollegiate Flying Association. He can be found on Instagram as @cessnateur.
