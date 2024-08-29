1966 Cessna 150G—Bargain Buys on Aircraft For Sale

The list of items to look for on a new (to you) airplane is a long one, indeed. Ideally, you want an engine with a relatively recent overhaul, an airframe that’s been taken care of, and some modernized equipment. If you can get all of this for a reasonable price, all the better. Today’s bargain comes in the form of a 1966 Cessna 150, and checks most of those boxes for $44,500 on Aircraft For Sale.

While it’s quite a stretch to say that 150s are a dime a dozen, there’s certainly no shortage of them available on the market today. This means you can be a bit more choosy than with other types and seek out the more desirable examples. This one, for example, boasts a midtime airframe with 5,200 hours and an engine that has recently had a bottom overhaul with refreshed cylinders.

A neatly-organized, IFR-certified panel provides a great platform for instrument training with none of the messy, haphazardly-arranged panels that are common with this category of aircraft. A uAvionix Tailbeacon provides ADS-B out, providing you with full access to class B and C airspace. In addition, the interior is well-kept and in good shape.

On the outside, LED landing, taxi, position lights, and beacon maximize visibility to other traffic while reducing electrical draw. Madras drooped wingtips bolster slow-speed performance, and newer tires all around ensure reliability for years to come. Complete digitized logbooks are available, providing even more peace of mind to the new owner.