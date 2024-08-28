2009 Czech Sport Aircraft SportCruiser—Bargain Buys on Aircraft For Sale

Peruse aircraft classified ads for airplanes priced under $100,000 and one thing quickly becomes clear - this price bracket features some pretty old machines. Whether it’s a 1940s-era taildragger or a 1960s-era Mooney, a good portion of the offerings were manufactured prior to the Nixon administration. Occasionally, however, a breath of fresh air in the form of a newer airplane appears, such as this week’s bargain - a 2009 Czech Sport Aircraft SportCruiser, available for $85,000 on Aircraft For Sale.

Introduced in 2006, the all-aluminum SportCruiser offers a compelling blend of capability and performance. The Rotax 912ULS, new in 2019 and flown for about 290 hours since then, returns a cruise speed of around 107 mph while burning less than 5 gallons per hour.

The wing does its part, as well, providing a stall speed of only 34 mph and sub-500-foot takeoff and landing rolls. Even if your runway has obstacles, the SportCruiser will require less than 1,500 feet to clear them, thanks in part to its 825 ft/min climb rate.

Inside, the wraparound canopy provides a panoramic view that tops virtually any Cessna or Piper. Center control sticks complete the fighter jet feel, and a clean, modern panel has none of the weathering or cracking that’s so commonly found on older aircraft. This particular SportCruiser has been upgraded with a Garmin G5 attitude indicator for an even more modern touch as well as ADS-B in and out.

With only 1,587 hours on the airframe and a sharp paint scheme, this SportCruiser will likely provide its next owner with years of economical fun.