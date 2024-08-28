2009 Czech Sport Aircraft SportCruiser—Bargain Buys on Aircraft For Sale
Occasionally, a breath of fresh air in the form of a newer airplane appears on the sub-$100k market, such as this week’s bargain.
Peruse aircraft classified ads for airplanes priced under $100,000 and one thing quickly becomes clear - this price bracket features some pretty old machines. Whether it’s a 1940s-era taildragger or a 1960s-era Mooney, a good portion of the offerings were manufactured prior to the Nixon administration. Occasionally, however, a breath of fresh air in the form of a newer airplane appears, such as this week’s bargain - a 2009 Czech Sport Aircraft SportCruiser, available for $85,000 on Aircraft For Sale.
Introduced in 2006, the all-aluminum SportCruiser offers a compelling blend of capability and performance. The Rotax 912ULS, new in 2019 and flown for about 290 hours since then, returns a cruise speed of around 107 mph while burning less than 5 gallons per hour.
The wing does its part, as well, providing a stall speed of only 34 mph and sub-500-foot takeoff and landing rolls. Even if your runway has obstacles, the SportCruiser will require less than 1,500 feet to clear them, thanks in part to its 825 ft/min climb rate.
Inside, the wraparound canopy provides a panoramic view that tops virtually any Cessna or Piper. Center control sticks complete the fighter jet feel, and a clean, modern panel has none of the weathering or cracking that’s so commonly found on older aircraft. This particular SportCruiser has been upgraded with a Garmin G5 attitude indicator for an even more modern touch as well as ADS-B in and out.
With only 1,587 hours on the airframe and a sharp paint scheme, this SportCruiser will likely provide its next owner with years of economical fun.
You can arrange financing of the aircraft through FLYING Finance and quickly calculate your monthly payment using the airplane finance calculator. For more information, email info@flyingfinance.com.
Subscribe to Our Newsletter
Get the latest Plane & Pilot Magazine stories delivered directly to your inbox