NewsAircraftAvionicsOwnershipProductsContestsPilot TrainingWin $100k
Subscribe

2009 Czech Sport Aircraft SportCruiser—Bargain Buys on Aircraft For Sale

Occasionally, a breath of fresh air in the form of a newer airplane appears on the sub-$100k market, such as this week’s bargain.

Jason McDowell
Jason McDowell

Peruse aircraft classified ads for airplanes priced under $100,000 and one thing quickly becomes clear - this price bracket features some pretty old machines. Whether it’s a 1940s-era taildragger or a 1960s-era Mooney, a good portion of the offerings were manufactured prior to the Nixon administration. Occasionally, however, a breath of fresh air in the form of a newer airplane appears, such as this week’s bargain - a 2009 Czech Sport Aircraft SportCruiser, available for $85,000 on Aircraft For Sale.

Introduced in 2006, the all-aluminum SportCruiser offers a compelling blend of capability and performance. The Rotax 912ULS, new in 2019 and flown for about 290 hours since then, returns a cruise speed of around 107 mph while burning less than 5 gallons per hour. 

The wing does its part, as well, providing a stall speed of only 34 mph and sub-500-foot takeoff and landing rolls. Even if your runway has obstacles, the SportCruiser will require less than 1,500 feet to clear them, thanks in part to its 825 ft/min climb rate.

Inside, the wraparound canopy provides a panoramic view that tops virtually any Cessna or Piper. Center control sticks complete the fighter jet feel, and a clean, modern panel has none of the weathering or cracking that’s so commonly found on older aircraft. This particular SportCruiser has been upgraded with a Garmin G5 attitude indicator for an even more modern touch as well as ADS-B in and out.

With only 1,587 hours on the airframe and a sharp paint scheme, this SportCruiser will likely provide its next owner with years of economical fun.

You can arrange financing of the aircraft through FLYING Finance and quickly calculate your monthly payment using the airplane finance calculator. For more information, email info@flyingfinance.com

Bargain buys on AircraftForSalelight sport aircraft
Jason McDowell
Jason McDowellAuthor
Jason McDowell is a private pilot and Cessna 170 owner based in Madison, Wisconsin. He enjoys researching obscure aviation history and serves as a judge for the National Intercollegiate Flying Association. He can be found on Instagram as @cessnateur.
Related Stories
Stabilized Approaches
ProficiencyStabilized ApproachesFrank Ayers
In Plane Sight
GalleryIn Plane SightAmy Wilder
1967 Cessna 172H Skyhawk—Bargains on Aircraft For Sale
Aircraft1967 Cessna 172H Skyhawk—Bargains on Aircraft For SaleJason McDowell
Too Much of a Good Thing
After The AccidentToo Much of a Good ThingDave English
FAA Seeks Input From Cirrus SR Operators After Power Lever Failure Report
CirrusFAA Seeks Input From Cirrus SR Operators After Power Lever Failure ReportMeg Godlewski
When Push Comes to Shove
Pilot StoriesWhen Push Comes to ShoveKen Wittekiend

Subscribe to Our Newsletter

Get the latest Plane & Pilot Magazine stories delivered directly to your inbox

Subscribe to our newsletter