Flight Gear Checklist for New Pilots

Now that you’ve got your wings, you can enter the aviation world as a pilot and realize your dreams of flight—almost. Every pilot will need some essential items to be equipped for tasks in the air and to prepare for contingencies.

A typical new pilot’s equipment list should include a number of vital items from headsets and radios to safety items like flashlights and first-aid kits. You’ll also need an organized place to carry and stash all your gear during your flights. See our FAQ section at the end for a more exhaustive list of recommendations.

While the aviation world offers a generous choice of gear to keep pilots at the top of their game, we focus on six essentials in this article. To explore more accessories—both necessities and those nice extras—visit online stores that offer a great selection of pilot gear like Sporty’s Pilot Shop, Flight Outfitters, and MyGoFlight. Or check out the flight gear section on Amazon.

Headsets

A headset is an indispensable piece of gear for any pilot. The roar of the engine and loud force of air turbulence can impede communication and damage a pilot’s hearing. Noise-reduction headsets are particularly helpful to reduce the intensity of background noise and prevent hearing loss.

Sound quality is of utmost importance, while comfort is a close second since you’ll spend so much time wearing them. Passive noise reduction (PNR) blocks sound by physically sealing it out, preventing it from reaching your ears. Active noise reduction (ANR) uses electronics to sense the noise in the cockpit and emit soundwaves that cancel it.

PNR headsets are less expensive, while ANR headsets are lighter weight, but they require a power source such as a battery and must be charged. Some of today’s headsets include Bluetooth technology.

Lightspeed Delta Zulu headset

It’s a close race between Lightspeed’s Delta Zulu and the Bose A30 for the high-end choice of headsets. Both score high in comfort. Both utilize ANR sound-reduction technology to keep things quiet, whether you’re flying a twin piston or jet. With excellent audio features, such as Bluetooth and a personal hearing profile, the Delta Zulu is lightweight and durable.

The Zulu offers 30 hours of battery life and pulls out the win with a nice bonus feature the Bose doesn’t have—a built-in carbon monoxide sensor. It integrates with Lightspeed’s free app to track CO levels and also record audio from the cockpit. The Delta Zulu costs slightly less than Bose, but the price difference is marginal.

For more information, you can review this side-by-side comparison.

Best for: Comfort, sound quality, noise reduction, CO protection

Disadvantages: Expensive; some firmware updates required

David Clark H10-13.4 aviation headset

This David Clark model is one of the best-selling headsets worldwide—and not surprisingly. With its lower price and reliable performance, it’s a great option for new pilots as well. It comes with undercut gel-filled ear seals and a super soft Airflow Pillow head pad for comfort. Its exclusive M-7A is the most advanced noise-canceling microphone available.

Best for: Great value at lower price; top-notch noise reduction

Disadvantages: No electronic ANR or Bluetooth; larger and bulkier

Radios

An absolute must in every pilot’s gear is a portable aviation radio. These handhelds have a lot of great uses, but more importantly, they’re a vital part of any pilot’s contingency plan. Should anything go wrong in the cockpit, communications through your hand-held radio can be a lifesaver.

You’ll need a radio that operates in the frequency ranges for your type of aircraft and airspace. It should be able to transmit between 8 to 15 miles and receive for up to 30 miles. Here are two excellent options. You can explore even more at pilot gear shops like Sporty’s or Amazon.

Icom IC-A25N VHF Airband Transceiver (NAV and COM channels)

The A25N is Icom’s banner model that’s loaded with all the extras. An extra large LCD display makes it easier to read and navigate menus. It comes with Bluetooth connectivity and built-in GPS, and the waypoint NAV feature uses GPS to guide a pilot to your destination. It stores up to 10 flights and 300 waypoints. This radio boasts 6 watts of power and an IP57 waterproof rating. It includes a powerful lithium-ion battery that offers the longest operating time in the industry.

Best for: All the latest technology and conveniences; longest battery life

Disadvantages: High price

Sporty’s PJ2+ COM Radio

A convenient and easy-to-use handheld, the PJ2+ COM radio does what you need and does it quickly. Just turn it on, type in your frequency, and plug it into your headset. There are no menus, wires, or adapter cables to deal with. Its extra-large keypad and screen make a big difference in inclement conditions. Besides standard GA headset jacks, it also has a 3.5 mm jack for earbuds or a computer headset. It offers 6 watts peak transmit power.

You can read about the PJ2 model, which is slightly less in cost, and a comparison of the two models.

Best for: Simple and easy to use; less expensive

Disadvantages: No NAV or Bluetooth

iPads

Selecting the best iPad for a pilot is another decision that revolves heavily around your purpose and preferences. You’ll want to discern between sizes. Does your space allow for a large screen, or would a mini be more functional? Also consider storage space. Aim for at least 128 GB or higher to accommodate all of the diagrams, documents, and charts you’ll need.

Connectivity is another consideration, whether Wi-Fi-only or Wi-Fi plus cellular. Models in the Wi-Fi plus cellular category have an internal GPS chip for moving map capabilities in ForeFlight. However, Wi-Fi-only models can also be paired with an external GPS to provide for location data. Some pilots prefer to have both as insurance.

Apple iPad Pro 11-inch Wi-Fi 128GB

If space is not an issue and more is better, you’ll enjoy the 11-inch iPad Pro. This iPad offers the big screen experience with an incredibly thin, lightweight design. It delivers superfast wireless connectivity and powerful performance with an M4 chip. The Ultra Retina XDR offers exceptional visuals for color, brightness, and contrast. An optional nano-texture display will reduce glare even further in bright cockpits.

Best for: Larger screen; offers excellent visual capacity

Disadvantages: Higher price; takes up more space

Apple iPad Mini 6 with 256 GB

For smaller cockpits and cramped quarters, this iPad mini may be best suited for you. It’s easy to see why this mini is popular. It does everything you need inside an 8.3-inch screen. The Liquid Retina display stays bright in the cockpit but rejects glare with its antireflective coating. It features a powerful A15 Bionic chip, USB-C connectivity, and ultrafast Wi-Fi. The price for this mini also won’t break the bank.

Best for: Does a lot in a minimal amount of space

Disadvantages: Some may prefer more than 256 GB or a larger screen surface

Fuel Testers

Since checking your fuel is a required preflight task for every pilot, a fuel tester is a tool you can’t be without. Whether confirming the correct fuel type or ensuring it’s free of contaminants, it is an inexpensive but indispensable piece to keep on hand.

MultiSump Aircraft Fuel Tester

You can test multiple sumps on an aircraft without having to empty your sample between tests with this handy implement. Using the MultiSump fuel tester, collect your sample from each sump and inspect the fuel in the top of the container. When finished testing, press the top in any direction, and the contents are released into the lower cup. You can repeat up to as many as eight times before emptying. A fuel strainer keeps impurities from entering the tank.

Best for: Use up to eight times without having to empty between checks

Disadvantages: More expensive; bulkier to pack

Sporty’s Fuel Tester

Sporty’s Pilot Shop offers one of the most popular styles of fuel tester with this longer, thin design. A convenient screwdriver at one end makes it easy to open a cowling during preflight inspections. It has a movable center rod to work with both drain valve types. It’s inexpensive and simple to pack and store.

Best for: Low cost; easy to pack

Disadvantages: Doesn’t do multiple checks in one container

Sunglasses

Having a comfortable and effective pair of nonpolarized sunglasses is vital for any pilot, since proper vision is paramount. Evidence shows a certain amount of ultraviolet radiation is transmitted through a cockpit windshield. Sunglasses designed with pilots in mind not only reduce glare but ensure you have a clear perception of all your instruments, displays, and iPad or smartphone screens. Plus, they look great. Who doesn’t want to sport a little pilot swag?

Ray-Ban Meta Sunglasses

For the tech-lover who delights in the latest gadgets without sacrificing utility, the Ray-Ban Meta sunglasses are sure to please. Smart and stylish in the Wayfarer tradition, the nonpolarized lenses ensure clear visibility without interference from cockpit displays. A touch of your finger will snap high-resolution photos or record up to three minutes of video. Use this feature to preserve memories or easily review data in flight debriefs. Integrated speakers allow you to listen to music or close out flight plans clearly. You can ask questions or speak commands to your Meta assistant who’s standing by like another copilot.

Best for: High-end tech and style; loaded with extras

Disadvantages: Expensive; needs recharging

Flight Gear Captain’s Sunglasses

For comfort and function, you won’t go wrong with Flight Gear captain’s sunglasses designed for pilots. Handmade in a small town in the Italian Alps, the frames are lightweight for long hours of wear but sturdy enough to hold up to the rigors of tote bags and daily use. The green-tinted, nonpolarized lenses reduce glare and blue light interference so you can clearly see instruments, screens, and smartphones. They feature tapered hinges constructed to be compatible with headsets and allow for a flexible fit. Choose from either gold or black frames.

Best for: Most affordable without sacrificing quality

Disadvantages: Slightly larger than some other options; some users dislike the nose piece and darker tint.

Flight Bags

No pilot ensemble is complete without a well-organized and easily accessible flight bag to store all your gear. There is a plethora of choices available, and a lot depends on your personal preference and circumstances.

Are you flying commercial or private? Are you traveling overnight or returning the same day? Do you prefer to carry a bag or wear a backpack? The Brightline Flex system pilot bag is worth checking out, with options that range from $109 to $265.

Here are two more great options on the higher and lower end of the price spectrum.

Flight Bag PLC Pro 2024

Designed by pilots for pilots, the Flight Bag PLC Pro 2024 by MyGoFlight is an excellent upper-end choice. It’s made of rugged ballistic nylon that’s water resistant and durable, with a matte metal finish and padded, self-standing shell to stay upright. It has stowable ergonomic straps for the option of wearing backpack-style or carrying, and it attaches to most luggage handles. There are interior pockets and dedicated spaces for everything imaginable from keys, sunglasses, and wallets to radios, water bottles, and laptops. Despite its ample capacity, at just over 3 pounds it’s small enough to fit in most carry-on spaces.

Best for: Storage capacity, durability, extensive organizer features

Disadvantages: Top of the price range

If you like the idea of stowing your gear in a backpack but would like to spend less, some pilots simply choose a reliable North Face backpack from Amazon.

Flight Gear Crosswind Bag

If you’re bent toward practicality and cost-effectiveness, the Flight Gear Crosswind Bag does a lot for a little. Designed with beginner pilots and weekend flyers in mind, this duffle-style bag offers ample space for a multitude of accessories. It has designated compartments for your headset, iPad, kneeboard and books, along with two pockets for charts, logs, pens, or pencils. Two exterior spaces accommodate a flashlight or fuel tester and a water bottle or hand-held radio. Sturdy but lightweight, it holds up to 30 pounds of gear.

Best for: Highly functional at a very affordable price point

Disadvantages: No ID window or dedicated key ring; no option to attach a pull strap. Must be carried

Industry Outlook

Once you’re equipped with the essential gear every pilot needs, you can be on your way to exploring your career. The aviation industry projects a positive employment outlook for the next decade. New pilots are needed in many sectors as others retire.

One government study predicts 18,500 openings will become available for airline and commercial pilots every year through 2033. At a median pay of $171,000 annually, it’s a lucrative option.

With all your gear assembled, you’ll be ready for wherever the skies take you.

FAQ

What does a new pilot need?

A checklist for any new pilot would include a number of essentials. You’ll need a headset, kneeboard for your iPad (with ForeFlight or sectional charts), hand-held radio for backup communications, extra batteries and charging cords, and nonpolarized sunglasses. You’ll need to keep tools on hand like a fuel tester, flashlight, multi-tool, and safety items like first-aid kit and tie-downs.

It’s also a good idea to keep snacks and water with you, a writing instrument, and paper. Don’t forget a sturdy flight bag to hold all your gear. You’ll also use it to store important paperwork like your pilot and medical certificates, and your navigational log.

What gear should a student pilot carry?

As a student pilot, you will need items like an E-6B flight calculator or whiz wheel, a plotter for flight planning, and sectional charts for your area. You’ll also need a kneeboard, log book, flashlight, backup battery for electronics, some pens, and a notebook. You should carry a water bottle, your FAR AIM (Federal Aviation Regulations) and your Airplane Flying Handbook with you at all times.

What do pilots wear while flying?

Working for commercial airlines, you’re expected to dress sharp. You’ll wear a blazer, white shirt, tie, dress slacks, and polished black shoes. Many pilots wear a hat with the airline’s logo and epaulets to indicate rank on their shoulders.