Plane Facts: Altitude

Altitude of first powered flight (1903): 20 ft.
Time airborne: 12 seconds
Distance traveled: 120 ft.
Modern record by ground-launched airplane: 123,523 ft.
Aircraft: MiG-25 fighter
Max speed of MiG-25RB: Mach 2.83
Typical airliner service ceiling: 45,000 ft.
Average cruising altitude: 35,000 ft.
Miles from ground: 7
Altitude loss during moderate turbulence: 10-20 ft.
How much it feels like to passengers: Hundreds
Americans with aviophobia (fear of flying): 6.5%
Service ceiling of Cessna 172: 13,000-15,000 ft. ASL
Cirrus SR22: 17,500 ft.
Turbine-engine helicopters: 25,000 ft.
At hover: 10,000-13,000 ft.
World record for helicopter flight: 42,489 ft.
Model: AS350 B2 “Squirrel”
Lowest airshow maneuver by the Blue Angels: 50 ft.
Maneuver name: Sneak Pass
Speed performed: 700 mph
Speed of sound: 767 mph
Average underwear changes by public after Sneak Pass: A lot
Maximum climb rate of F/A-18: 30,000 ft./min.
Are you an aviation enthusiast or pilot? Sign up for our newsletter, full of tips, reviews and more!
Altitude requiring oxygen by pilots at all times: 14,000 ft.
Elevation of highest city in the world: 16,830 ft.
Location: La Rinconada, Peru
Residents: 50,000
Highest-altitude airport in North America: Lake County Airport, Leadville, Colorado
World ranking: Third
Elevation: 9,927 ft. ASL
Average density altitude in summer: 13,000 ft.
Runway length: 6,400 ft.
Average skydiving altitude: 13,000 ft. AGL
Time in freefall: 60 seconds
Parachute pull altitude: 2,500-4,500 ft.
Deployment distance required: 600-1,200 ft.
Minimum height to activate Cirrus CAPS: 400 ft.
Highest-flyng bird in the world: Rüppell’s Griffon Vulture
Confirmed altitude of flight: 37,000 ft. ASL