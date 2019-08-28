Plane Facts: Altitude

Everything you wanted to know about altitude.

Altitude of first powered flight (1903): 20 ft.

Time airborne: 12 seconds

Distance traveled: 120 ft.

Modern record by ground-launched airplane: 123,523 ft.

Aircraft: MiG-25 fighter

Max speed of MiG-25RB: Mach 2.83

Typical airliner service ceiling: 45,000 ft.

Average cruising altitude: 35,000 ft.

Miles from ground: 7

Altitude loss during moderate turbulence: 10-20 ft.

How much it feels like to passengers: Hundreds

Americans with aviophobia (fear of flying): 6.5%

Service ceiling of Cessna 172: 13,000-15,000 ft. ASL

Cirrus SR22: 17,500 ft.

Turbine-engine helicopters: 25,000 ft.

At hover: 10,000-13,000 ft.

World record for helicopter flight: 42,489 ft.

Model: AS350 B2 “Squirrel”

Lowest airshow maneuver by the Blue Angels: 50 ft.

Maneuver name: Sneak Pass

Speed performed: 700 mph

Speed of sound: 767 mph

Average underwear changes by public after Sneak Pass: A lot

Maximum climb rate of F/A-18: 30,000 ft./min.

Altitude requiring oxygen by pilots at all times: 14,000 ft.

Elevation of highest city in the world: 16,830 ft.

Location: La Rinconada, Peru

Residents: 50,000

Highest-altitude airport in North America: Lake County Airport, Leadville, Colorado

World ranking: Third

Elevation: 9,927 ft. ASL

Average density altitude in summer: 13,000 ft.

Runway length: 6,400 ft.

Average skydiving altitude: 13,000 ft. AGL

Time in freefall: 60 seconds

Parachute pull altitude: 2,500-4,500 ft.

Deployment distance required: 600-1,200 ft.

Minimum height to activate Cirrus CAPS: 400 ft.

Highest-flyng bird in the world: Rüppell’s Griffon Vulture

Confirmed altitude of flight: 37,000 ft. ASL