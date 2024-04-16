Become a member and get exclusive access to articles, contests and more!
Are You Ready for Your Next Medical?

Aviation Consumer magazine Editor in Chief Larry Anglisano sat down with Wingman Med's Dr. Keith Roxo for a primer on aviation medicals.

By Plane & Pilot

Aviation Consumer magazine Editor in Chief Larry Anglisano discusses aviation medicals with Wingman Med’s Dr. Keith Roxo. [screen capture from YouTube video]

More and more pilots show up on the AME’s doorstep armed with the wrong or not enough paperwork to pass an FAA medical exam. That could be mean waiting a half year or more for the FAA to issue a medical when you could have been issued a certificate on the spot if you only had the right paperwork in place to support an otherwise approved medical condition. Wingman Med is a new third-party aeromedical service with a unique military Top Gun experience for helping pilots navigate the complicated path to certification. 

