Plane Facts: Headsets

First aviation headset: 1910
Number sold to U.S. military: ~100
Main problem with early models: Heavy, little to no noise reduction
First lightweight, over-the-ear headsets: MS-50, 1961
Developers: Pilots Courtney Graham & Keith Larkin
Company founded by Graham and Larkin: Pacific Plantronics Inc.
Historic first use: NASA’s 1969 Apollo 11 mission
Modern headset types: Passive Noise Reduction (PNR), Active Noise Reduction (ANR)
How PNR works: High-density, sound-absorbing material filters out sound waves
First commercially available PNR headsets: David Clark, 1975
Nickname given to David Clarks: “The Green Domes”
Average noise reduction: 17-20 dB
Noise level in Cessna 172s: 100 dB
Jet engine: 130-160 dB
Level ear rupture may occur: 140 dB
Noise level exposure limit set by OSHA: 8 hours @ 85 dB
Average time airline pilots exposed to cockpit noise each year: 900-1,000 hours
Private pilots: 80-100 hours
Short-term side effects of continuous noise exposure: Fatigue, vertigo, anxiety
Long term: Hearing loss, tinnitus, hypertension, cardiovascular disease
Active noise reduction (ANR) headsets: Significantly reduce low-frequency noise
How ANR works: Sound waves created by headset speaker cancels out external sound waves
Concept of ANR conceived: 1930s
Inventor: Dr. Lawrence Jerome Fogel
First patents: 1958-1961
First commercially available: 1989, Bose Aviation Headset
Research/development cost of prototype: $50 million
Frequencies blocked: <300 Hz
Ambient noise blocked: ~75%
Average noise reduction: 50 dB
First significant in-flight test: Voyager’s nonstop flight around the world, 1986
Time Voyager pilots exposed to cockpit noise: 9 days, 3 minutes and 44 seconds
Alternate ANR type: Dynamic Noise Reduction (DNR) headsets
Advantages: Lighter, increased noise-canceling via digital electronic technology
Average cost range for ANR/DNR headsets: $250-$1,500
PNR headsets: $60-$600
Bestselling headset companies today: David Clark, Bose, Lightspeed, Faro
Oldest: David Clark, founded 1935
Audio options available: Mono (sound from one ear cup), stereo (sound from both)
ATC radio transmissions: Mono
Purpose of stereo sound capability: Playing music
XM Radio/Bluetooth integration with avionics: Early 2000s
First headset to cut chord via Bluetooth: Airgyro Mach 5
Initial wireless range: 30 feet
Current wireless range: 2,700 feet
Ear most sensitive to noise-related damage: Left
Recommended ear for incoming transmissions: Right