Plane Facts: The ’70s

Cool and interesting facts about planes, aviation, and life in the 1970s.

Most popular car in United States, 1977: Chevy Impala

Number built: more than 250,000

Cost: $4,876

Most popular airplane, 1970: Cessna Skyhawk

Number produced: 759

Cost: $12,500

Average salary United States, 1970: $6,186

Average U.S. salary, 1979: $11,479

Planes produced in 1978: Almost 18,000

Cost of an hour of flight training w/ instructor in 1970: about $100 (adjusted to 2017) per hour

Average cost in 2017: about $150 per hour

First true single-pilot capable bizjet: Cessna Citation 500, 1971

Certificated Pilots in the United States in 1970: about 710,000

Certificated pilots in the United States by 1980: 827,071

Student pilots in 1970: approximately 200,000

Student pilots by 1980: about 210,000

Year of Susquehanna flood that wiped out Piper’s Lock Haven, PA, plant: 1972

Casualties of the flood: PA-24 Comanche abandoned, tooling for Navajo, Cheyenne, Aztec and Comanche destroyed

First flight, single-engine pressurized Piper PA-46 Malibu introduced: 1979

Percentage of pilots per U.S. population, 1970: .36 percent

Percentage of pilots per U.S. population, 2010: .20 percent

Noteworthy introduction, 1970: American Aviation AA-5 Traveller

Towered GA operations, 1970: about 19 million

Towered GA operations, 1979: about 40 million

First deliveries, 1970: American Champion Decathlon

Average age of U.S. pilot in 1970: about 34 years old

Average age of U.S. pilot in 1979: about 37 years old

Average age of U.S. pilot in 2010: about 44 years old

Year that EAA moved its fly-in to Oshkosh: 1970

Noteworthy Oshkosh Debut: Van’s RV-3, 1972

Number of GA planes delivered in 1970: 7,292

Value of those planes: $337 million

Number of GA planes delivered in 1978: 17,811

Value of those planes: $1.78 billion

Number of GA planes delivered in the 1970s: almost 100,000

Number of GA planes delivered in the 2000s: around 15,000

Number of active GA planes on FAA registry, 1975: 161,000

Number of active GA planes on FAA registry, 1980: 208,000

Number in 2014: about 204,000

Number of hours per year to be an active plane: 1