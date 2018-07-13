Why ForeFlight’s New ADS-B Receiver is Turning Heads

You might not believe the wealth of features on ForeFlight’s new ADS-B receiver.

Are you an aviation enthusiast or pilot? Sign up for our newsletter , full of tips, reviews and more!

ForeFlight introduced a brand new ADS-B receiver on Thursday, the Sentry, that establishes the company as a bona fide hardware creator –the manufacturing is done by ForeFlight partner U-Avionix--and an innovative one, at that. Sentry (the Sentry?) is a light (about a quarter of a pound), powerful portable unit that’s pretty thick but still light enough to toss into even your small flight bag, or a jacket pocket, for that matter. Sentry does what ADS-B units typically do but does it with more of everything. It’s a dual-band receiver, using both 1090ES and UAT (978 MHz), with ADS-B traffic TIS-B weather, NOTAMS and both ground based traffic and aerial traffic, when available. The unit interfaces with ForeFlight Mobile and is compatible with a number of Apple tablets and phones.

It’s also got a great battery life, up to 12 hours, and a built-in GPS-WAAS receiver and AHRS sensor, a barometric pressure sensor so users can display pressure altitude in ForeFlight. There’s also a track recorder, for playing back on ForeFlight.

The namesake feature on Sentry is a carbon monoxide sensor that issues an audible warning on the unit itself, as well as interfacing with ForeFlight on your tablet.

ForeFlight Sentry is available now. Check the price on Amazon!