Bargain Buys on AircraftForSale: 1979 Beechcraft Skipper

1979 Beechcraft Skipper

The 1970s boomed in general aviation, and each of the major manufacturers—Cessna, Piper, and Beechcraft—jumped in with a two-seat training aircraft that echoed their house style. While Piper had the Tomahawk, and Cessna the 150, Beech made a stately entry with the BE-77 Skipper.

The Skipper was set up for both private and instrument instruction with a reasonable panel at the time. This California-based 1979 model hasn’t seen much additionally since those days, though it does have a SkyBeacon for ADS-B compliance. The Skipper has 2,370 hours on the airframe and 250 hours since its major overhaul in June 2023, when the annual was also completed.

We’ve rated it a fair deal in our PlanePrice beta test at $69,500.

